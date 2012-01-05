RSS

With reports that Montee Ball would be the sixth-ranked running back and 80th overall in the NFL draft (meaning a mid-third round pick), he has reportedly told people within the football program in Madison that he will return to Wisconsin for his .. more

Jan 5, 2012 12:48 AM More Sports

Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin junior walked away with the Heisman trophy Saturday night. Wisconsin's Montee Ball placed fourth with 348 points and 22 first-place votes.Griffin received 405 first-place votes and 1,687 points. Stanford QB Andre.. more

Dec 12, 2011 1:51 AM More Sports

Monty Ball said today that he plans to submit paperwork to the NFL advisory committee to gauge his place in the upcoming NFL draft.Ball says that if the committee tells him that he's a likely first or second round pick, he will leave Wisconsin ea.. more

Dec 6, 2011 3:34 AM More Sports

It took entirely too long for him to get the recognition he deserved, partyly because of an ill-fated push to get Russell Wilson in the top-5, but Montee Ball finally got the nod as one of the Top 5 Heisman finalists today.Ball is one touchdown a.. more

Dec 5, 2011 11:44 PM More Sports

Well the holes in the defense and special teams were evident and the Badgers almost blew it again, but this time it was the Badgers that prevailed.It was basically a Hail Mary that set the Badgers up for the game-winning score as Russell Wilson t.. more

Dec 3, 2011 5:03 AM More Sports

With the regular season Big Ten schedule having wrapped up, the media and coaches selected their awards recipients. Many of the awards were created or re-named to go along with the new, two division Big Ten. Montee Ball was named the initial rec.. more

Nov 30, 2011 12:02 AM More Sports

The Badgers refusal/inability to adapt to the Ohio State defense last night cost them the game. Ohio State knew that the heart of the Badger offense was the run game and they came prepared to keep Montee Ball in check. If you remove the late-i.. more

Oct 30, 2011 8:30 PM More Sports

There are many criticisms that are being rained down on Bret Bielema and the Badgers after last night's loss to Michigan State.The time management issue is a big one and a lot of people will talk about it, so I'm not going to spend a lot of time .. more

Oct 23, 2011 10:28 PM More Sports

