Reportedly Ball to return to UW for senior season
With reports that Montee Ball would be the sixth-ranked running back and 80th overall in the NFL draft (meaning a mid-third round pick), he has reportedly told people within the football program in Madison that he will return to Wisconsin for his .. more
Jan 5, 2012
Ball doesn't win Heisman
Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin junior walked away with the Heisman trophy Saturday night. Wisconsin's Montee Ball placed fourth with 348 points and 22 first-place votes.Griffin received 405 first-place votes and 1,687 points. Stanford QB Andre.. more
Dec 12, 2011
Ball says he'll consider NFL
Monty Ball said today that he plans to submit paperwork to the NFL advisory committee to gauge his place in the upcoming NFL draft.Ball says that if the committee tells him that he's a likely first or second round pick, he will leave Wisconsin ea.. more
Dec 6, 2011
Montee Ball named Heisman finalist
It took entirely too long for him to get the recognition he deserved, partyly because of an ill-fated push to get Russell Wilson in the top-5, but Montee Ball finally got the nod as one of the Top 5 Heisman finalists today.Ball is one touchdown a.. more
Dec 5, 2011
Badgers win Inaugural Big Ten Championship
Well the holes in the defense and special teams were evident and the Badgers almost blew it again, but this time it was the Badgers that prevailed.It was basically a Hail Mary that set the Badgers up for the game-winning score as Russell Wilson t.. more
Dec 3, 2011
Wilson, Ball win top Big Ten Awards
With the regular season Big Ten schedule having wrapped up, the media and coaches selected their awards recipients. Many of the awards were created or re-named to go along with the new, two division Big Ten. Montee Ball was named the initial rec.. more
Nov 30, 2011
Badgers fall flat at Ohio State
The Badgers refusal/inability to adapt to the Ohio State defense last night cost them the game. Ohio State knew that the heart of the Badger offense was the run game and they came prepared to keep Montee Ball in check. If you remove the late-i.. more
Oct 30, 2011
Badger Should Have Gone for 2
There are many criticisms that are being rained down on Bret Bielema and the Badgers after last night's loss to Michigan State.The time management issue is a big one and a lot of people will talk about it, so I'm not going to spend a lot of time .. more
Oct 23, 2011
Bravura Performances Rescue Shakespeare’s ‘Henry V’ at APT
Such is the suffering of poor Prince Hal (Matt Schwader), who has ascended the throne to b Henry V ,Theater more
Aug 26, 2009
Radio Summer Camp Kick-Off (8/20)
Its the official Radio Summer Camp Kick-Off Show, and all tickets are only ten bucks! Come to Turner Hall on Thursday, August 20 at 7pm for performances by: Sometime Sweet Susan, Juniper Tar, The Dim Suns, and Trusty Knife.,Sponsored Events more
Aug 20, 2009
Singing With Les Paul
I was living in Nashville in the mid '90s and went up to New York to visit my friend Tom. We were at a restaurant downtown and saw Milwaukee native, John Paris, walking by. I ran out to say hi and told him I had been thinking of catch... more
Aug 14, 2009
Brewers vs. Astros
After another embarrassing series defeat at home, the Milwaukee Brewers hope their recent Black Wednesday shake up will give them the edge in another home series against the Houston Astros, which they’ll begin tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game.... more
Aug 14, 2009
Irish Fest
One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture. This year’s festival features musical performances from artist 3 Pints Gone, Gaelic Storm, The Red Ho... more
Aug 14, 2009
On Tour with Ulysses
The story concerns the kidnapping of the U.S. delegate to a G20 trade summit. It's a short Ulysses' Crewmen ,Theater more
Aug 12, 2009
The Devil and Daniel Johnston
Like many outsider musicians, Daniel Johnston’s work has a childlike quality to it, but it’s also riff with darker themes that have intrigued performers for decades—artists as disparate at Pearl Jam, Bright Eyes and Okkervil River have a more
Aug 5, 2009
Lewis and Clarke w/ Caroline Weeks and Corridor
Named not for the famous explorers, but rather the authors C.S. Lewis and Arthur C. Clarke, the indie-folk ensemble Lewis and Clarke were lumped in with the freak-folk movement of earlier this decade, but as freak-folk fell out of fashion i... more
Aug 3, 2009
The Wisconsin State Fair
Here’s hoping you’ve worked up an appetite, because it’s cream-puff eati Hi Infidelity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 31, 2008