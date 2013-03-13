Ballini & Ogburn
Soulstice Fundraiser
It's not often that a first-run film is presented to raise funds for local theatre, so this is pretty cool: the Times Cinema will be hosting a fundraiser for Soulstice Theatre this coming Wednesday. They're hosting a screening of Oz the Great and.. more
Mar 13, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sushi Dreams
<p> Tucked into a Tokyo subway station, Sukiyabashi Jiro may have begun as a lunch counter for commuters. But for the last several decades it has been Mecca for sushi connoisseurs. Reservations are requiredat least one month in advanceso forget.. more
Jul 21, 2012 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kim Cridler @ RAM's 5th Gallery
ART TALK: KIM CRIDLER @ RAM'S 5TH GALLERY PART 1: THE STORY BEHIND “MY WISCONSIN HOME” 5th STREET WINDOWS Those former department store windows facing 5th Street, or the windows that create the 5th Gallery at the Racine Art Museum.. more
Aug 7, 2011 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Dancing for Madam Mao
His Mao badge pinned to his lapel, Li Cunxin awkwardly passes the portrait of Ronald Reagan at Houston airport. A promising young dancer, Li has been sent in the summer of 1981 as an intern with the Houston Ballet. China's Communist-led capitali.. more
Jun 10, 2011 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
McCarthy should have challenged
Why is Mike McCarthy so bad at challenges? It seems that he's always making the wrong decision. He challenges plays that will not get overturned and let's plays go by that he should have challenged. Supposedly the decision comes from a group up .. more
Dec 13, 2010 4:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Milwaukee Chamber's Evening With A Family From The '40s
The serious mid-to-late 20th family drama had gone quite a few different places . . . walking into Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Subject Was Roses, I expected something profoundly dark. The 1964 drama about an adult son returning to his two .. more
Nov 21, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Will The Egg Recall Act As A Wake-Up Call?
Here are some things that we’ve learned about eggs, thanks to the massive recall shining a light on the situation: Prior to July 9 of this year, when new egg safety rules went into place, the USDA oversaw eggs once out of the shell and proces.. more
Aug 27, 2010 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
