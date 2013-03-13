RSS

Ballini & Ogburn

 It's not often that a first-run film is presented to raise funds for local theatre, so this is pretty cool: the Times Cinema will be hosting a fundraiser for Soulstice Theatre this coming Wednesday. They're hosting a screening of Oz the Great and.. more

Mar 13, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

<p> Tucked into a Tokyo subway station, Sukiyabashi Jiro may have begun as a lunch counter for commuters. But for the last several decades it has been Mecca for sushi connoisseurs. Reservations are requiredat least one month in advanceso forget.. more

Jul 21, 2012 1:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

ART TALK: KIM CRIDLER @ RAM'S 5TH GALLERY PART 1: THE STORY BEHIND “MY WISCONSIN HOME” 5th STREET WINDOWS Those former department store windows facing 5th Street, or the windows that create the 5th Gallery at the Racine Art Museum.. more

Aug 7, 2011 8:41 PM Visual Arts

His Mao badge pinned to his lapel, Li Cunxin awkwardly passes the portrait of Ronald Reagan at Houston airport. A promising young dancer, Li has been sent in the summer of 1981 as an intern with the Houston Ballet. China's Communist-led capitali.. more

Jun 10, 2011 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Why is Mike McCarthy so bad at challenges? It seems that he's always making the wrong decision. He challenges plays that will not get overturned and let's plays go by that he should have challenged. Supposedly the decision comes from a group up .. more

Dec 13, 2010 4:46 PM More Sports

 The serious mid-to-late 20th family drama had gone quite a few different places . . . walking into Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Subject Was Roses, I expected something profoundly dark. The 1964 drama about an adult son returning to his two .. more

Nov 21, 2010 10:09 AM Theater

Here are some things that we’ve learned about eggs, thanks to the massive recall shining a light on the situation: Prior to July 9 of this year, when new egg safety rules went into place, the USDA oversaw eggs once out of the shell and proces.. more

Aug 27, 2010 7:26 PM Health & Wellness

As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more

Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

