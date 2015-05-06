Baltimore
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more
May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Packers Defense, Run Game Come Up Big
Despite losing defensive greats Ray Lewis and Ed Reed this offseason, having already lost two games, and Joe Flacco rewarding the team’s six-year/$120M contract with eight interceptions through t,Sports more
Oct 14, 2013 9:52 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Eastside Jazzfest
With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee