Balzac
Local Beers at Miller Park, Restaurant Renovations and More
There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more
Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Bartenders Recommend Their Favorite Fall Beers
Our mission (and we chose to accept it) was to ask knowledgeable bartenders, bar managers and tavern proprietors what beers or wines or cocktails they’d recommend we try this fall. We set off wit,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more
Sep 24, 2015 4:33 PM John Schneider Fall Drinks Guide
Balzac Turns 10
This year marks the10th anniversary for Balzac, a restaurant that served small plates before it was the trend. They still do it in style. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:12 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Milwaukee Ends the Taxicab Cap
Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 3 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: April 3 - 9
Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more
Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Creative Tacos and Serious Tequila
Nearly three years ago, restaurant veterans Scott Johnson and Leslie Montemurro—along with new partner Kristyn St. Denis—opened BelAir Cantina at the corner of Humboldt Avenue and Water Street. Johnson and Montemurro also own Balzac, Hi Hat... more
Jul 17, 2013 12:11 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Charming Balzac Returns to Its Roots
In 2005, Balzac helped to usher in the concept of “small plate” dining in Milwaukee. Today, “small plates” continue to gain in popularity. Balzac had veered away from that approach over the years, but a recent new menu returns the more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Brewcity Bruisers' Becky the Butcher
Rebecca Berkshire, executive chef of Balzac and Hi Hat, is better known to roller derby fans as Becky the Butcher. The heavily tattooed powerhouse has been skating with the league since day one as a member of the Shevil Knevils, one... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Balzac
With the help of its top-notch staff, Balzac has become a joyous, elegant and affordable Brady Street destination. The green curry mussels, the mac 'n' cheese, the great wine and beer list, the happy hour specials, the heavenly outdoor seat... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Picks for Pairing Wine and Beer With Food
What would be a good choice of wine to go with a rack of lamb? How about with ahi tuna? Or would I be better off with a beer? Some choices are simple. The general rule says to go with red wines for red meat and whites for seafood. But today... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Enemy at the Door
During World War II as the British Isles held out against the Nazi onslaught, only the tiny Channel Islands, undefended and near the French coast, fell to the invader. “Enemy at the Door” is a 13-episode British television dramatization (out now.. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ding dong the Ned is dead
The prayers of many Brewer fans were answered a few minutes ago when the story broke that the Brewers fired manager Ned Yost and promoted third base coach Dale Sveum to interim manger. Ted Simmons, who had been the bench coach, was moved to an "ad.. more
Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Poor Ned
One is a screen cap of the Brewers homepage announcing the firing, the other is the email that was sent to those of us on the Brewers mailing list. Both aren't exactly the most attractive pictures of Ned. I also enjoy the oh-so-tactful headline of.. more
Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brady Street Dining
Nearlyevery restaurant on Brady Street offers outdoor seating. Most of theseats are very much amid the hustle and bustle, as diners share thesidewalk with pedestrians. But there is one place, Balzac, thatprovides tables with more privacy. ... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Skid Row
Still best remembered for the hits from their 1989 self-titled debut, including “18 and Life,” “I Remember You” and “Youth Gone Wild,” Skid Row arrived on the hair-metal,Today in Milwaukee more
May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BEST APPETIZERS
Balzac 1716 N. Arlington Place 755-0099 Secrets of the New Explorers ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 2 Comments
BEST WINE SELECTION AT A BAR
Balzac 1716 N. Arlington Place 755-0099 Secrets of the New Explorers ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 3 Comments