Balzac

There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more

Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Brew City Booze

Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

Our mission (and we chose to accept it) was to ask knowledgeable bartenders, bar managers and tavern proprietors what beers or wines or cocktails they’d recommend we try this fall. We set off wit,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more

Sep 24, 2015 4:33 PM Fall Drinks Guide

Photo by Danielle Dahl

This year marks the10th anniversary for Balzac, a restaurant that served small plates before it was the trend. They still do it in style. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:12 PM Dining Out

Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more

Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Nearly three years ago, restaurant veterans Scott Johnson and Leslie Montemurro—along with new partner Kristyn St. Denis—opened BelAir Cantina at the corner of Humboldt Avenue and Water Street. Johnson and Montemurro also own Balzac, Hi Hat... more

Jul 17, 2013 12:11 AM Dining Preview

In 2005, Balzac helped to usher in the concept of “small plate” dining in Milwaukee. Today, “small plates” continue to gain in popularity. Balzac had veered away from that approach over the years, but a recent new menu returns the more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Rebecca Berkshire, executive chef of Balzac and Hi Hat, is better known to roller derby fans as Becky the Butcher. The heavily tattooed powerhouse has been skating with the league since day one as a member of the Shevil Knevils, one... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

With the help of its top-notch staff, Balzac has become a joyous, elegant and affordable Brady Street destination. The green curry mussels, the mac 'n' cheese, the great wine and beer list, the happy hour specials, the heavenly outdoor seat... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

What would be a good choice of wine to go with a rack of lamb? How about with ahi tuna? Or would I be better off with a beer? Some choices are simple. The general rule says to go with red wines for red meat and whites for seafood. But today... more

May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Nearlyevery restaurant on Brady Street offers outdoor seating. Most of theseats are very much amid the hustle and bustle, as diners share thesidewalk with pedestrians. But there is one place, Balzac, thatprovides tables with more privacy. ... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Still best remembered for the hits from their 1989 self-titled debut, including “18 and Life,” “I Remember You” and “Youth Gone Wild,” Skid Row arrived on the hair-metal,Today in Milwaukee more

May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Balzac 1716 N. Arlington Place 755-0099 Secrets of the New Explorers ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008 2 Comments

