Band Of Horses

Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Dec 29, 2015 4:15 PM Video Games are Dumb

When reports emerged that a Summerfest side stage would be converted into a micro-amphitheater to host one-off musical performances throughout the summer, the concept didn't seem daring so much as obvious. For a city so smitten with the... more

Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

If you've been involved with the alternative rock scene, you've met a guy like Sam, the reluctant protagonist of True Adolescents. Sam is 34 and plays to a dwindling, weeknight audience with the Effort, whose '80s guitar sound suggests a bar-ba.. more

Aug 12, 2011 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Those alliances are part of the reason Farm Aid chose Milwaukee for its 25th anniversary concert, Fahy says. Another deciding factor was the size and convenience of Miller Park, with its retractable roof in case of rain. The stadium allows ... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Band of Horses will be making their Milwaukee debut this summer, but not at the venue you'd probably expect. The Rave has challenged the Pabst Theater Foundation's monopoly on all things indie-Americana-ish by booking the former Sub Pop (now Colum.. more

May 26, 2010 2:46 PM On Music

Band of Horses is, quite literally, a different band from the one that released Everything All the Time, with singer Ben Bridwell the only member that's carried over from that 2006 breakthrough to the group's new Infinite Arms. While their debut .. more

May 17, 2010 2:26 PM On Music

The title of Making Milwaukee Mightier: Planning and the Politics of Growth 1910-1960 ( Making Milwaukee Mightier: Planning and the Politics of Growth 1910-1960 ,Books more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Milwaukee's Desert Sound Ensemble brings the otherworldly tonalities and chords of Near Eastern and Indian music into the realm of acoustic psychedelia. Guitarist-vocalist Ali Lubbad's songwriting ,CD Reviews more

Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

There’s always a shelf of instructional books at music stores that teach everything from classical guitar to African drumming. If you’re looking to learn the blues, one of Greg Koch’s book,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Saying The New Year's latest album was worth the wait is a complement of the highest order, considering how long that wait was: It's been four years since the previous New Year record. For the statisticians, that's a 25% waiting-time increase from.. more

Sep 12, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Houston Aeros tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradl Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

