Blonder Race Against the Clock on 'Blender'
Recorded in a rush before two band members’ departures, Blonder’s scrappy final album, Blender, is a snapshot of youth. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee’s Skweee Label Innocuous Records Thinks Globally
Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
The Exotic World of Max Devereaux
Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more
Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Tyne Darling Ties Up Loose Ends on ‘These Ghosts’
Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Boxcutter Copes Through Pop-Punk
Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Pukes Find Refuge in a Holy Place
Summerfield United Methodist Church opened its doors to the Milwaukee surf-punk band The Pukes. more
Aug 16, 2016 1:53 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Ear Records Pairs Real Designs with (Mostly) Real Albums
With Ear Records, Milwaukee designer Shaun Miller has created a real record label out of a fake one. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:19 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music 1 Comments
Get Lost in Luxi’s Sweet, Immersive Electro-Pop
One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more
Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Max Devereaux Learns ‘How To Show Love’
Milwaukee songwriter Max Devereaux nurses an achy heart on his latest album, How To Show Love. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 2 Comments
Stream Six Lost Songs From the Milwaukee Punk Band Outside
Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lost Spirit Channel the Dreamy Side of Shoegaze
Few genres have evolved less over the last couple of decades than shoegaze. Since the early ’90s the genre has remained frozen like a paused VHS screen, flickering but never progressing, contently drinking up a moment in time. Like most shoegaze a.. more
Jan 2, 2015 9:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Atomic Spins Tap the Tougher Side of College Rock
It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more
Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Appleseeds Team Up With Strange Matter for a 7-Inch Split
Oneof the oldest punk tropes is the song about wasting time that, without a trace of irony, is played withrapid urgency. You've got to admire the disconnect between song and performance: The speedof the music suggests the band doesn’t have a se.. more
Nov 20, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Eric & Magill's "In This Light" LP is the Duo's Most Uplifting Yet
As Eric & Magill, former Camden bandmates and long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber have recorded several albums and EPs worth of lovely, bittersweet indie-pop, much of which plays like one last great weekend with a departing college .. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Absolutely's Shadowy Sophomore Album, "Cannot Find"
Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the Tantalizing Debut EP from CLLCTIVE's Mystery Artist Wyatt
Since launching this spring, the Milwaukee Internet label CLLCTIVE has established itself as a destination for below-the-radar music, amassing a quick library of unusual electronica, indie-pop and ambient soul. Though it can be difficult to keep u.. more
Aug 6, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Testa Rosa, Chris Porterfield, Liv Mueller, Chris DeMay and More Cover The Wooldridge Brothers
Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more
Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Scuzzy, Addictive New EP, "Los DJs"
When we last heard from Milwaukee's Sat. Nite Duets, on their 2013 album Electric Manland , they were venturing in some strange new places. That record was utterly wild, a proggy, synth-squiggled freakout dizzy with digressive genre shifts. So did.. more
Jul 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Vaporwave Label CLLCTIVE is Dropping Music Left and Right This Summer
Lifeis full of small coincidences, but truly significantcoincidences are few are far between. Ryan King and Ryan Hinkel meeting in thesame Wisconsin minimum security correctional facility was one of those rare, life-altering coincidences.The t.. more
Jul 1, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments