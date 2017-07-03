RSS

Recorded in a rush before two band members’ departures, Blonder’s scrappy final album, Blender, is a snapshot of youth. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:41 PM Local Music

Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Local Music

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Local Music

Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Local Music

Summerfield United Methodist Church opened its doors to the Milwaukee surf-punk band The Pukes. more

Aug 16, 2016 1:53 PM Local Music

With Ear Records, Milwaukee designer Shaun Miller has created a real record label out of a fake one. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:19 PM Local Music 1 Comments

One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more

Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee songwriter Max Devereaux nurses an achy heart on his latest album, How To Show Love. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:13 PM Local Music 2 Comments

Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM On Music

Few genres have evolved less over the last couple of decades than shoegaze. Since the early ’90s the genre has remained frozen like a paused VHS screen, flickering but never progressing, contently drinking up a moment in time. Like most shoegaze a.. more

Jan 2, 2015 9:25 PM On Music

It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more

Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer,  the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more

Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM On Music

Oneof the oldest punk tropes is the song about wasting time that, without a trace of irony, is played withrapid urgency. You've got to admire the disconnect between song and performance: The speedof the music suggests the band doesn’t have a se.. more

Nov 20, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

As Eric & Magill, former Camden bandmates and long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber have recorded several albums and EPs worth of lovely, bittersweet indie-pop, much of which plays like one last great weekend with a departing college .. more

Nov 12, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Since launching this spring, the Milwaukee Internet label CLLCTIVE has established itself as a destination for below-the-radar music, amassing a quick library of unusual electronica, indie-pop and ambient soul. Though it can be difficult to keep u.. more

Aug 6, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more

Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

When we last heard from Milwaukee's Sat. Nite Duets, on their 2013 album Electric Manland , they were venturing in some strange new places. That record was utterly wild, a proggy, synth-squiggled freakout dizzy with digressive genre shifts. So did.. more

Jul 2, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Lifeis full of small coincidences, but truly significantcoincidences are few are far between. Ryan King and Ryan Hinkel meeting in thesame Wisconsin minimum security correctional facility was one of those rare, life-altering coincidences.The t.. more

Jul 1, 2014 5:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

