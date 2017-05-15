Bangarang Mondays
"Once a 'Bo, Always a 'Bo:" Milwaukee Hosts the 1940 International Hobo Convention
They arrived in Milwaukee by all means of transportation.Some hid out in “accommodation cars" (the caboose of a train) or rode “possumbelly" (laying flat atop a passenger car). Others “dogged it" (riding theGreyhound Bus) and some l.. more
May 15, 2017 2:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The Time the Free-Spending Brewers Drafted Nolan Ryan: The Brewers and the Free Agent Reentry Draft
The Free Agent Reentry Draft is a mostly-forgotten relic from the earliest days of freedom for Major League baseball players. Between 1976 and 1980, an early-November “draft" of free agent players determined which clubs could negotiation with w.. more
Apr 10, 2017 3:39 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Spring Concert Preview
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more
Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rally Against Trump and Muslim Ban Tonight
From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Rah Cuts Loose on His Swaggy, Ludicrously Catchy Single "Add It Up"
It’s fitting that Rah name checks IshDARR, another underage Milwaukee rapper with a serious penchant for party tracks, on his new single “Add It Up.” The 20-year-old rapper/producer first caught our attention a year ago with his debut EP To Sum.. more
Dec 22, 2016 5:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dorian Gray at Villa Terrace Next Month
Nov 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Clinton Keeps Her Cool While Trump Gets Trumped
So did you enjoy last night’spresidential debate as much as I did? I started being really apprehensiveabout how it would go. After all, it was the super-achieving Hillary Clintongoing up against class clown/bully Donald Trump, and expectation.. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:51 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 11 Comments
Eric Andre at Turner Hall
Normally touring shows come through town and I don’t blink. Eric Andre Live gave me pause to blink a couple of times, though. The comedian/actor’s Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim is one of the more pleasantly surrealistic things to air on commercial.. more
Sep 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's..... more
Jun 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's..... more
Jun 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's more
Jun 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's more
May 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's more
May 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's more
May 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's more
Apr 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's more
Apr 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's more
Mar 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's more
Mar 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city'euro's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE euro's Tuesday night hip-hop program euro; Mad Kids,euro; team up every Monday night at th... more
Feb 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more
Feb 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee