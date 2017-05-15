Bangarang Mondays

RSS

They arrived in Milwaukee by all means of transportation.Some hid out in “accommodation cars" (the caboose of a train) or rode “possumbelly" (laying flat atop a passenger car). Others “dogged it" (riding theGreyhound Bus) and some l.. more

May 15, 2017 2:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

The Free Agent Reentry Draft is a mostly-forgotten relic from the earliest days of freedom for Major League baseball players. Between 1976 and 1980, an early-November “draft" of free agent players determined which clubs could negotiation with w.. more

Apr 10, 2017 3:39 PM Brew Crew Confidential

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more

Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM On Music

From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Daily Dose

It’s fitting that Rah name checks IshDARR, another underage Milwaukee rapper with a serious penchant for party tracks, on his new single “Add It Up.” The 20-year-old rapper/producer first caught our attention a year ago with his debut EP To Sum.. more

Dec 22, 2016 5:28 PM On Music

Nov 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

So did you enjoy last night’spresidential debate as much as I did? I started being really apprehensiveabout how it would go. After all, it was the super-achieving Hillary Clintongoing up against class clown/bully Donald Trump, and expectation.. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:51 PM Daily Dose 11 Comments

Normally touring shows come through town and I don’t blink. Eric Andre Live gave me pause to blink a couple of times, though. The comedian/actor’s Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim is one of the more pleasantly surrealistic things to air on commercial.. more

Sep 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Two of the city's most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop's..... more

Jun 20, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

