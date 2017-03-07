Banh Mi
Sleek Surrounds and Asian Food at Buddha Lounge
Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more
Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
An Array of Asian Cuisines at Buddha Lounge
North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out
Engine Company No. 3
Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more
Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
From Spring Rolls to Corned Beef
In Downtown Milwaukee, outdoor dining often means tables on the sidewalk precariously close to pedestrians and a curbstone’s distance from passing cars. Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar offers a pleasant alternative. Located on the more
Aug 7, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Lovers of Pho Will Embrace Pho Lovers
If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bun Me: Vietnamese Sandwich, Via Cart
Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more
Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview