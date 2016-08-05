Banking
Homebuyer Misconception: You Need a 20% Down Payment
As rates continue to remain at historic lows, many homebuyers still believe thatthey need to have a 20% down payment in order to qualify for a mortgage. GSFMortgage offers programs where a homebuyer may not have to bring.. more
Aug 5, 2016 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Buying a Pig in a Poke
It may seem hypocritical to worry about a millionaire buying an election in Wisconsin when we're talking... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee