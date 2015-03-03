RSS

Bankruptcy

issue_wisconsinisopenforbankruptcy.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Madison-based bankruptcy attorney James C. Murray testified in support of a pending right-to-work bill in the Wisconsin Legislature, saying that the states with right to work have lower incomes and high rates of personal bankruptcy. more

Mar 3, 2015 11:18 PM Expresso 20 Comments

2008-11-2016__ro__za__singuratate.jpg.jpe

A bill to allow adult victims of child sex crimes sue their abuser has been introduced in the state Legislature yet again. Although it is championed by four Democratic more

Jul 10, 2013 11:50 PM Expresso

priest pic.jpg.jpe

You’d think lawyers suing a major religion that proclaims itself to be the guiding authority on moral behavior in every aspect of life would have the easiest job in the more

Jul 10, 2013 3:33 PM Taking Liberties

2012-09-22t193610z_1_cbre88l1igi00_rtroptp_3_usa-campaign-leder.jpg.jpe

Amid the ongoing uproar over Mitt Romney's snooty remarks at a Florida fundraiser concerning the "47%" who pay no federal income taxes, the party's high-rolling host hasn't drawn quite as much attention... more

Oct 1, 2012 3:15 PM News Features

  The Off The Wall Theatre is painted almost completely black. Various phrases are scrawled in white all over the walls. As the audience files into the tiny space Annie Mater slinks about in character as streetwalker Suky Tawdry. A couple of .. more

Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2750.jpe

Ifyou think that commuting to work is becoming too costly, consider whattruck drivers are facing with $4-plus gas and diesel. “We’re justhanging on; it’s a struggle,” said Kathy Paul, office manager at BadgerFreight Service Inc., which operates 1... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES