Bankruptcy
Wisconsin Is Open for Bankruptcy
Madison-based bankruptcy attorney James C. Murray testified in support of a pending right-to-work bill in the Wisconsin Legislature, saying that the states with right to work have lower incomes and high rates of personal bankruptcy. more
Mar 3, 2015 11:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 20 Comments
Issue of the Week: Let Child Victims Sue
A bill to allow adult victims of child sex crimes sue their abuser has been introduced in the state Legislature yet again. Although it is championed by four Democratic more
Jul 10, 2013 11:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Bearing False Witness
You’d think lawyers suing a major religion that proclaims itself to be the guiding authority on moral behavior in every aspect of life would have the easiest job in the more
Jul 10, 2013 3:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Tawdry Tycoon Who Hosted That ‘47%’ Party
Amid the ongoing uproar over Mitt Romney's snooty remarks at a Florida fundraiser concerning the "47%" who pay no federal income taxes, the party's high-rolling host hasn't drawn quite as much attention... more
Oct 1, 2012 3:15 PM Joe Conason News Features
Off The Wall's 3Penny Opera
The Off The Wall Theatre is painted almost completely black. Various phrases are scrawled in white all over the walls. As the audience files into the tiny space Annie Mater slinks about in character as streetwalker Suky Tawdry. A couple of .. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Truckers Slammed by High Fuel Costs
Ifyou think that commuting to work is becoming too costly, consider whattruck drivers are facing with $4-plus gas and diesel. “We’re justhanging on; it’s a struggle,” said Kathy Paul, office manager at BadgerFreight Service Inc., which operates 1... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE