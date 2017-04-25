RSS

One of the longest running cop shows is out as a 72-DVD set. “Hawaii Five-0" (1968-1980) lacked the memorable characters of “Columbo" and “Kojak," but boasted the lush scenery and exotic milieu of Honolulu. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:52 PM Home Movies

The HBO documentary, Banksy Does New York, follows the scavenger hunt that ensued when British provocateur Banksy proclaimed himself New York’s artist-in-residence, promising one piece of street art per day in October 2013. more

Aug 25, 2015 9:23 PM Home Movies

There’s nothing like a Saturday street festival as the weather waxes autumnal. Time to liberate those light jackets from the recesses of the closet and head to Racine’s annual “Party on the Pavement.”The festival boasts bizarre and bazaa... more

Sep 24, 2013 11:38 PM Visual Arts

