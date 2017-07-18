Bar Louie
Saving Our Democracy: July 20-26, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminato,Saving Our Democracy more
Jul 18, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
The Last Waltz Reissued in Deluxe 40th Anniversary Package
Theconcert documentary The Last Waltz begins with a song from the end of theperformance, an encore of “Don’t Do It.” Clearly, director Martin Scorsesewasn’t just trying to be clever. As he conceived it, The Last Waltz was.. more
Dec 14, 2016 4:41 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Too Much Metal Happy Hour Kicks Off Friday
Want to show your Milwaukee pride but not spend a fortune? Too Much Metal Showroom's Fred Gillich feels your pain. Starting this Friday, November 11th and continuing through Friday, December 24th, Gillich's shop will be hosting a weekly happy hour.. more
Nov 9, 2016 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
A Burglar’s Guide to the City
Whencriminal masterminds plot the ultimate heist in Oceans Eleven or The ItalianJob, they are drawing (whether their screenwriters know it or not) form atrue-life archetype. According to Geoff Manaugh’s book A Burglar’s Guide to.. more
Apr 26, 2016 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Media, Racist Dress Codes and Secret Living Room Shows
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt introduces an article about the importance of supporting local media. The argument brings out the idealist in Ryan, but the article rubs me the wrong .. more
Jul 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Drinking Outdoors in Milwaukee
Cheap drinks come easy in Milwaukee, so it doesn't make sense to waste the city's precious summer months inside a dark bar just to save a couple of dollars during happy hour—especially when there are so many bars with outdoor seating offeri... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
New Year's Eve Bash
Join Bar Louie (5750 N. Bayshore Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53217) for a New Year's Eve Bash, starting at 9pm (Friday, December 31, 2010)! There is no cover for this party, you can eat and drink at regular bar prices. Bar Louie will be offering som... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
NYE Masquerade Ball
Bar Louie (1114 N. Water St.) is hosting a Masquerade Ball this New Year's Eve from 8pm until 3:30am. Pre-sale tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Advance ticket holders will get access to the VIP open bar from 8-9pm. The general public can... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Halloween on Water Street
Celebrate Halloween on Water Street this Saturday. Costume contest at midnight with $500 for 1st place, Packer/Cowboy Tickets for 2nd place and Buck's Tickets for 3rd place. Participating locations include: McGillycuddy's Bar & Grill, Fitzg... more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
WAMI Awards
For the event’s 30th anniversary, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry will host its venerable WAMI Awards in Appleton, at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, after a long run of hosting them in Milwaukee. Plenty of Milwaukeeans are up for more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Patrick Schmitz: Pt. 3 of The Rudolph Trancsripts
In this, the final part of of my interview transcripts with the writer/director/promoter/producer of Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer, Patrick Schmitz talks about working with child actors, expectations and the importance of confidence when jumping.. more
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Electrified Presence
Therearen’t many real stars among instrumentalists in classical music today. Cellis Don Quixote ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet's Season Finale
Eclecticismwill be emphasized at the season finale of the Milwaukee Ballet, accord La Bayadere ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Classical Music