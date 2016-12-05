RSS

Baraboo

The Great Circus Parade was held in Milwaukee 30 times between1963 and 2009. The event was an homage to the Nineteenth Century practice ofparading a circus’s major attractions through the main streets of a host cityto promote the coming sh.. more

Dec 5, 2016 3:54 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

Inspiration Studios welcomed award-winning collage artist,Karen Loper, from her Madison home to West Allis on Saturday. Her contemporaryfolk art collage exhibition entitled “Trash Interrupted” is currently adorningthe gallery walls at I.. more

Feb 15, 2016 8:58 PM Around MKE

Wisconsin is home to many craft distilleries. Three excellent ones are close enough to Milwaukee to fit into a driving daytrip, whereby you can experience a wide gamut of options. more

Sep 22, 2015 10:35 PM Eat/Drink

2014 is shaping up to be a banner year for debut albums from artists with Wisconsin ties that listeners can't help but fall completely in love with on first listen. First came last month's invigorating debut from Sylvan Esso, a duo featuring Milwa.. more

Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

The resonant voice of James Earl Jones recites the children's story “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People's Ears,” the titular animated short on the new DVD from the Scholastic Storybook Treasures series. Verna Aardema's African-set tale concerns an owl .. more

Feb 6, 2012 1:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

With an ear for beauty and an interest in musicology, not to mention a lovely set of voices, Anonymous 4 is one of the most popular exponents of early music—primarily the sound of Western Europe before the Baroque Age. With The Cherry Tree,... more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

There’s no denying the viciousness in the story of H.H. Holmes, who confessed to 27 murders in Chicago between 1888 and 1894. Aaron Kopec, author of the Alchemist Theatre’s stage drama about Holmes, has found captivating levels of darkness ... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

With the rising force of globalism, many talented musicians have felt the pull of eclecticism, but had no feel for pulling it off. Their musical fusions were cold, their juxtapositions mismatched.Veteran jazz and klezmer bassist Jim Guttman... more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Now in its eighth year, FightingBob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activist Shepherd ,News Features more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Sure, Donahue is still the warm, witty and generous man who interviewed thousands of guest Body of War ,News Features more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Romance is all about finding a spark and fueling it. There is Last of the Red Hot Lovers ,Traveling Shepherd more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

