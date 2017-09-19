Barack Obama
Good People in Bad Times
We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more
Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
A Perfect Storm of Bad Republican Policies
When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more
Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
It's Time to Mobilize Milwaukee's LGBTQs
Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more
Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The Audacity of Hate
Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more
Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Trump's Attack on Transgender Americans
With the offhanded whim of a couple tweets, President Donald Trump hastily announced putting a hateful and discriminatory policy in place at the largest employer in our country. Tr,Expresso more
Aug 1, 2017 4:45 PM Mark Pocan Expresso 4 Comments
Johnson Exposes Secret GOP Plot Not to Hurt Poor and Disabled
Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Monsters Created in Republican State Laboratories
Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more
Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Be Careful What You Wish For
Cutting government regulations, like the Trump administration is talking about doing, may do much more harm than good. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 5 Comments
Ending Wisconsin's Inexcusable Torture of Children
U.S. judges did the right thing by stepping in to protect abused inmates at Wisconsin juvenile detention centers. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:06 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Preserving the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more
May 16, 2017 4:18 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 5 Comments
The Case for Organized Resistance
In four years, working people might even have an opportunity to elect a real populist president instead of a pretend populist billionaire whose cabinet of fellow billionaires never met a working man or woman they didn’t try to exploit. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Did Voter ID Hand Wisconsin to Trump?
Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Post-Election Round-up: What Went Wrong
Paul Masterson discusses the recent U.S. presidential election’s outcome with an emphasis on its ramifications for the LGBT community. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:56 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments
Why We Should Elect Politicians
Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Books
I May Have Been Wrong About Obama
Since we’re now into the final year of his presidency, I might as well admit it: I may have been wrong about Barack Obama. more
Mar 22, 2016 3:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
10 Things To Do in Milwaukee This Halloween
Halloweenis one of those days where everyone seems to be out, whether to the bars, ahouse party or one of the many events Milwaukee has to offer. This yearHalloween is on a Saturday so we have no excuse not to go out and enjoy theholiday. Here.. more
Oct 26, 2015 7:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Scott Walker Vs. The World
Republican Gov. Scott Walker continues traveling the world at Wisconsin’s expense in an attempt to build fake foreign policy credentials for his unannounced but ridiculously obvious presidential campaign. As Walker left for his latest taxpa... more
Apr 15, 2015 12:21 AM Joel McNally Expresso 11 Comments
Chicago Yestet: Just Say Yes (Tiddlywinks)
The Chicago Yestet is a 13-piece heartland jazz band that strives to bridge America’s huge political divide by universalizing the group’s social values. more
Mar 31, 2015 9:06 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
How To Be Politically Optimistic
Political progressives have reasons for being optimistic, despite Republican control in Congress and in Wisconsin government. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments