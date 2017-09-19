RSS

Barack Obama

We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more

Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more

Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more

Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM My LGBTQ POV

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

With the offhanded whim of a couple tweets, President Donald Trump hastily announced putting a hateful and discriminatory policy in place at the largest employer in our country. Tr,Expresso more

Aug 1, 2017 4:45 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Cutting government regulations, like the Trump administration is talking about doing, may do much more harm than good. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:34 PM Expresso 5 Comments

U.S. judges did the right thing by stepping in to protect abused inmates at Wisconsin juvenile detention centers. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:06 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM News Features 5 Comments

In four years, working people might even have an opportunity to elect a real populist president instead of a pretend populist billionaire whose cabinet of fellow billionaires never met a working man or woman they didn’t try to exploit. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:23 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:25 PM News Features 7 Comments

Paul Masterson discusses the recent U.S. presidential election’s outcome with an emphasis on its ramifications for the LGBT community. more

Nov 15, 2016 3:56 PM My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments

Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM Books

Since we’re now into the final year of his presidency, I might as well admit it: I may have been wrong about Barack Obama. more

Mar 22, 2016 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

Halloweenis one of those days where everyone seems to be out, whether to the bars, ahouse party or one of the many events Milwaukee has to offer. This yearHalloween is on a Saturday so we have no excuse not to go out and enjoy theholiday. Here.. more

Oct 26, 2015 7:26 PM Around MKE

Republican Gov. Scott Walker continues traveling the world at Wisconsin’s expense in an attempt to build fake foreign policy credentials for his unannounced but ridiculously obvious presidential campaign. As Walker left for his latest taxpa... more

Apr 15, 2015 12:21 AM Expresso 11 Comments

The Chicago Yestet is a 13-piece heartland jazz band that strives to bridge America’s huge political divide by universalizing the group’s social values. more

Mar 31, 2015 9:06 PM Album Reviews

Political progressives have reasons for being optimistic, despite Republican control in Congress and in Wisconsin government. more

Dec 30, 2014 11:18 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

