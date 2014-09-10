Barbara Crabb
Wisconsin Same-Sex Marriage Case Could Go to the U.S. Supreme Court
Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more
Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
A Big Win for Equality: Appeals Court Strikes Down Wisconsin’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban
Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin
Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin turned out to be an enormous success. Whenever we take an historic step toward our nation’s beautiful ideal of equality for all, we should always kick it off more
Jun 19, 2014 5:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: Don’t Halt Same-Sex Marriages
Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more
Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
