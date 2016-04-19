RSS

Barbara Leigh

Milwaukee Public Theatre, Marquette Theatre and the Milwaukee branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) present a concert reading of Most Dangerous Women by Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis, an inspiring socia... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:48 PM Theater

cover.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Public Theatre calls its upcoming 40th birthday party “The Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis.” “Steampunk” for its setting amid the Victorian trappings of more

Aug 21, 2014 6:42 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Evelyn Patricia Terry was recently named Milwaukee Arts Board Artist of the Year, sharing that honor with Barbara Leigh. For nearly half a century, she has made her mark with attention-grabbing subjectsâ€”race, identity, religion and relati... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:44 AM Off the Cuff

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Barbara Leigh was recently named co-Artist of the Year by the Milwaukee Arts Board. The co-founder and lynchpin of Milwaukee Public Theatre has more than 100 original works to her name and has spent four decades acting, teaching, leading wo... more

Apr 15, 2014 1:02 AM Off the Cuff

With Matt Schaub out for the season, the Texans had to go to Matt Leinart. Unfortunately for them, he broke his collarbone late in the first half. That meant rookie QB T.J. Yates was now the "starter." Yates played his college ball at North Caroli.. more

Nov 29, 2011 2:11 AM More Sports

blogimage7614.jpe

When Milwaukee Public Theatre artistic director Barbara Leighco-foundedthe company with Michael John Moynihan 35 years ago, the performingarts scene in Milwaukee looked considerably di,Off the Cuff more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES