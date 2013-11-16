Barbara Morgan
A Great, Long Lost TV Series
Muriel Cigars was more than just the sponsor (“Broughtto you by…”) of the ABC series “Here’s Edie” (1962-1964). Integral to the production, the commercials starred the show’s hostess and were almost asinnovative as everythi.. more
Nov 16, 2013 5:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Screenwriters on Screenwriting
One of thereasons so many humdrum screenplays are produced is that so many screenwriterswrite by the book—somebody or other’s how-to guide to writing—and so manyHollywood executives who can barely write their own names try to impos.. more
Oct 25, 2013 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Haggerty Museum of Art’s Subjective Truth
Through April 18 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, the main gallery hosts three distinct photography exhibitions. Presented separately, the three photographers’ series reveal that truth is subjective. While the camera, an extension of the arti... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts 2 Comments