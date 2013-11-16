RSS

Barbara Morgan

 Muriel Cigars was more than just the sponsor (“Broughtto you by…”) of the ABC series “Here’s Edie” (1962-1964). Integral to the production, the commercials starred the show’s hostess and were almost asinnovative as everythi.. more

Nov 16, 2013 5:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

 One of thereasons so many humdrum screenplays are produced is that so many screenwriterswrite by the book—somebody or other’s how-to guide to writing—and so manyHollywood executives who can barely write their own names try to impos.. more

Oct 25, 2013 8:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9711.jpe

Through April 18 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, the main gallery hosts three distinct photography exhibitions. Presented separately, the three photographers’ series reveal that truth is subjective. While the camera, an extension of the arti... more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES