RSS

Barbecue

porksandwich3.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy John Buchel, Maxie's Southern ComfortIs there anything better in life than a little smoked meatat the end of summer? Milwaukeeans love their barbecue just as much as theirfish fries, with new restaurants and food trucks popping up.. more

Sep 2, 2016 2:45 PM Brew City Booze 8 Comments

barbecue.jpg.jpe

Barbecue began as a Southern style of cooking but has become prevalent with many variations across the U.S. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Jamie Purviance surveys the field in his,Books more

Jul 6, 2016 2:11 PM Books

sazs.jpg.jpe

Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more

Feb 26, 2016 8:42 PM Around MKE

dining.jpg.jpe

It’s been a long wait for HÅm Wood Fired Grill to finally open. Housed in the former Coa, at the Bayshore Town Center, HÅm is owned by the SURG Restaurant Group more

Sep 23, 2014 12:08 AM Dining Preview

shortorders.jpg.jpe

There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Dining Preview

ashleysq.jpg.jpe

Those who know barbecue in Milwaukee will have discovered Ashley’s Bar-B-Que, located at 15th and Center. This place has been selling its delicious carryout barbecue since the late 1960s. Now Walker’s Point is home to a second more

Nov 6, 2012 1:42 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19327.jpe

For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13076.jpe

Fresh from introducing his modern-day-Satchmo shtick to the world—or at least the HBO-subscribing world—on the series “Treme,” the ever-smiling, Bud-swigging, pot-smoking barbecue master and trumpet-slinging bandleader that couldn& more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12538.jpe

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES