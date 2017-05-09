Barber Of Seville
An Exhilarating 'Barber of Seville' from Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success. more
May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Wild Space’s ‘Wild at 30’ Celebrates a 30-Year-Old Dance Family
Wild Space Dance Company marked 30 years with a moving performance featuring artists ranging from company founders to new additions. more
May 9, 2017 2:38 PM John Schneider Dance
Mayhem and Merriment at Florentine Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’
The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
A Day of Madness, a Night of Glory
One way of viewing Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is as a landmark embodying the final glories of 18th-century classicism—a gleaming summation of “ancient regime” European aristocracy. Set on the more
Apr 30, 2013 11:09 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature