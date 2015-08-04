RSS

Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company

Photo by Alexis Jordan

This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:06 PM Theater

Courtesy of Bard & Bourbon

Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more

Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Theater

One of Milwaukee’s best known and most respected blues guitarists, Greg Koch is familiar to genre aficionados and upstarts alike through a series of instructional books and DVDs he’s released through the Hal Leonard Publishing more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

