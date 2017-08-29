Bard & Bourbon
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2017
Bard & Bourbon’s four-show season starts with a toast to William Shakespeare’s 1602 comedy Twelfth Night; performances take place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:06 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Shakespeare with a Drunken Twist
“For a quart of ale is a dish for a King," William Shakespeare wrote in TheWinter’s Tale. Following this to the letter, one of the players inMilwaukee’s Bard and Bourbon Theatre Company will be a glistening example ... more
May 24, 2017 7:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Bourbon, the Bard and Midsummer in the Middle of Winter
Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Romeo & Juliet & Bard & Bourbon
Romance and alcohol love each other very much. The two make a dramatic appearance onstage together this month as Bard & Bourbon presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The group performs a fully-rendered production of the clas.. more
May 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Much Ado About Bourbon
The recently-decanted Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company will be staging a production of Much Ado About Nothing in the intimate coziness of the Theatre Gigante’s studio space. The show opens late this month. The premise was presented to the st.. more
Jul 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for MUCH ADO with Bard & Bourbon
This coming Friday, Bard & Bourbon will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing. Those familiar with the play might not necessarily be familiar with the company. The answer is yes: this is one of those drun.. more
Jun 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Look: It's Another Hamlet!
People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
