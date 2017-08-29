RSS

Bard & Bourbon

Bard & Bourbon’s four-show season starts with a toast to William Shakespeare’s 1602 comedy Twelfth Night; performances take place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:06 AM Performing Arts Weekly

“For a quart of ale is a dish for a King," William Shakespeare wrote in TheWinter’s Tale. Following this to the letter, one of the players inMilwaukee’s Bard and Bourbon Theatre Company will be a glistening example ... more

May 24, 2017 7:14 PM Around MKE

Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Theater

Romance and alcohol love each other very much. The two make a dramatic appearance onstage together this month as Bard & Bourbon presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The group performs a fully-rendered production of the clas.. more

May 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The recently-decanted Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company will be staging a production of Much Ado About Nothing in the intimate coziness of the Theatre Gigante’s studio space. The show opens late this month. The premise was presented to the st.. more

Jul 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Bard and Bourbon

This coming Friday, Bard & Bourbon will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing. Those familiar with the play might not necessarily be familiar with the company. The answer is yes: this is one of those drun.. more

Jun 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Bard & Bourbon

People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

West Africa sent great musicians into the world in the 1960s and ’70s, well before the watered-down world music of today. But except for Fela and a few others, most circulated only in Africa and the diaspora and were little heard elsewhere.... more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

General admission to the upscale East Side dance club/lounge Decibel is $20 on New Year’s Eve; $25 includes an open bar until midnight. There are also $500 and $800 VIP packages for parties looking to spend up. At 3 a.m., the club begins it... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Through Oct. 31, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre stages Main-Travelled Roads , a musical based on Hamlin Garland’s stories about rural farm life in late-19th-century Wisconsin, at the Broadway Theatre Center. The deep family tradition of more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the best reggae albums of recent years, Black Gold was cut with a spot-on band in the Virgin Islands by the songwriter and singer Toussaint. While he can vocalize commandingly in reggae style, Toussaint also has the chops of a testif... more

Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

The songwriters on this double-bill are united by the self-released nature of their music and the appearance of their songs on programs like “Grey’s Anatomy.” Greg Laswell fronted the short-lived rock band Shillglen before breaking out w more

Jul 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For people dealing with Alzheimer's disease, venturing outside of the home can be a challenge. Tricia Blasko, curator of education at the Racine Art Museum (RAM), hopes to ease some of those challenges by spearheading a new program for peop... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

