Barenaked Ladies
Violent Femmes @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Juggling old and new songs, the Violent Femmes’ Summerfest set was a mixed bag in the best possible sense. more
Jul 8, 2016 9:26 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Barenaked Ladies and Violent Femmes Will Share a BMO Harris Pavilion Show
Summerfest doesn't start until June 24 this year, but the grounds will host a big concert before then: Barenaked Ladies will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, June 13 with openers Violent Femmes and Colin Hay, the band announced today. The.. more
Feb 10, 2015 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
After a Shake-up, Barenaked Ladies Redefine Themselves
From Bob and Doug to John Candy, Kids in the Hall and Mike Myers, Americans have long had... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Thoughts on Greinke
I'm not sure why I'm still sitting here watching the Brewers lose to the Yankees 7-0 in the 4th. Greinke made it just two innings. Though the official scorebook gives all those runs to Greinke as earned, Nyjer Morgan and Casey McGehee made questio.. more
Jun 28, 2011 11:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Stephen McCauley
An urbane, Boston gay couple’s relationship is challenged in Stephen McCauley’s comic novel Insignificant Others . Office worker Richard finds himself having an affair with a married co-worker who hides his sexuality from his more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Barenaked Ladies
The band is known for its light-hearted, comedic performance style. The Grammy-nominated band, winner of numerous Canadian music awards, also is known for hits like “One Week,” “The Old Apartment,” “If I Had $1000000&r,Today more
Jun 27, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Today in Milwaukee