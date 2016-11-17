Barley To Barrel
Barley to Barrel Release Party Comes to Company Brewing
A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on .. more
Nov 17, 2016 8:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Crafter Space: Reclaiming Milwaukee’s Beer Heritage
All Photos by Carly NicholsThe explosion in the craft beer market across the nation isundeniable. The number of breweries across the U.S. grew by nearly 18% from2014 to 2015. There were 121 breweries in Wisconsin at the end of 2015,compared to.. more
Apr 18, 2016 2:19 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Heading for Deep Space
For years before his death in 2006, Syd Barrett was rock’s greatest living legend, even if he hadn’t played a note of music in ages. Perhaps it was his isolation that allowed the legend to grow. Barrett was the brilliant mind behind the ori... more
Dec 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee