Barnacle Bud's
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Head to These Bars for Halloween
TheBrick Pub and Grill DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more
Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Brew City Booze
Head to These Bars for Halloween
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
It’s Time for Outdoor Dining
Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more
Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Celebrate Summer at Barnacle Bud's Outdoor Deck
Summer is the ideal time to visit Barnacle Bud's (1955 S. Hilbert St., barnacle-buds.com). That is, if you can find it—Hilbert Street only runs for two blocks. Just look for all the parked cars and a small building at the end of the street.... more
Jul 14, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Drinking Outdoors in Milwaukee
Cheap drinks come easy in Milwaukee, so it doesn't make sense to waste the city's precious summer months inside a dark bar just to save a couple of dollars during happy hour—especially when there are so many bars with outdoor seating offeri... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Holiday Wizardry in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Anger Management (Incredible Hulk)
At some point we’ve all felt as if we could explodein berserk rage and release the The Hulk ,Film more
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews