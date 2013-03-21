Barnes & Noble

RSS

Milwaukee author Michelle Dobbs describes herself as an artist first and then a storyteller. She quit her job in the nonprofit world in 2009 and dedicated herself to publishing her first book, The Rock Island Line. more

Mar 21, 2013 5:25 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee’s South Side was considered solidly Polish until the 1970s, when the Poles withdrew to the suburbs and left the district to the Latinos. The latest local interest installment in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series more

Mar 6, 2013 3:32 PM Books

Though the 1970s marked a decade of growth for women's rights, it was still a time in which birth control was not readily available. This sets the scene for unseasoned teen Annie Spring, who finds herself pregnant at 14. In the eloquent fir... more

May 15, 2011 12:00 AM Books

