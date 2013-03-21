Barnes & Noble
A Different Black American History
Milwaukee author Michelle Dobbs describes herself as an artist first and then a storyteller. She quit her job in the nonprofit world in 2009 and dedicated herself to publishing her first book, The Rock Island Line. more
Mar 21, 2013 5:25 PM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Old South Side (Arcadia), by Jill Florence Lackey and Rick Petrie
Milwaukee’s South Side was considered solidly Polish until the 1970s, when the Poles withdrew to the suburbs and left the district to the Latinos. The latest local interest installment in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series more
Mar 6, 2013 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Author Debuts With 'Annie Times Four'
Though the 1970s marked a decade of growth for women's rights, it was still a time in which birth control was not readily available. This sets the scene for unseasoned teen Annie Spring, who finds herself pregnant at 14. In the eloquent fir... more
May 15, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books