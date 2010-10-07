RSS

Barnett

A wrist injury suffered during last week's Lions game could require season-ending surgery for Nick Barnett.A second opinion is being sought, but Barnett does not appear to be optimistic.Desmond Bishop will likely take Barnett's spot on the field.. more

Oct 7, 2010 4:58 PM More Sports

blogimage5921.jpe

Earlier this month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences,... more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage429.jpe

Although their days of being guaranteed hitmakers may be behind them, the Neptunes production team has had a surprisingly long run. A decade after their beats cracked the charts, they continue to work with just about every big-name rapper and pop .. more

Jan 31, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage429.jpe

It's last call for the David Barnett Gallery's Original Vintage Posters exhibit, which con The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES