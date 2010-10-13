Barney Frank
Ron Johnson Regurgitates Debunked Myths about the Housing Bubble
Oct 13, 2010 8:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Sick: Walker-Kleefisch Want to Deny You Access to Affordable Health Care
Oct 13, 2010 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Bright Leaves
Filmmaker Ross McElwee awakened to a strange dream of immense prehistoric plants, the air humid with their heat. He decided the leaves were tobacco; his wife added that the dream meant he missed his Southern home, especially those old tobacco fie.. more
Sep 26, 2010 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
American Paranoia
In the 1990s, I fell into a confident, reasonable New York Times attitude toward the world, one that consigned conspiracy theories to the wing nut bin. Then 911 happened and the world came to look less like the Times op-ed page than the overheate.. more
May 29, 2010 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
AIG Bonuses: Stupid Beyond Belief
However, when I read about the case of the AIG executives, I nearly choked on my delicious strand of Honduran jerky. Here, in AIG, we have perhaps the largest group of incompetent or crimina,Left and Right more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 5 Comments
AIG Bonuses- A Drop in a Leaky Bucket
With the government bailouts of companies like AIG, it is a question that the Federal Government needs to ask itself. Why would private investors want to accept bailout funds, or participate in the ",Left and Right more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
This is Not George Bush's Financial Crisis
It is not an oversimplification to state that this financial crisis began, both in time that ,Left and Right more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 4 Comments
Issue of the Week
If you’ve donated to theAdvocates for Student Achievement (ASA), you should ask for your moneyback. The pro-voucher “reform” ,Expresso more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments