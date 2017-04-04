Baroque
Buildings of Wisconsin (University of Virginia Press), by Marsha Weisiger and Contributors
In 500-plus pages, Buildings of Wisconsin by Marsha Weisiger and contributors catalogs significant structures in every corner of the state from landmarks to less recognized edifices. The entries, arranged by region and municipality, encompa... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
Early Music Now's New Season Brings World-Class Musicians to Milwaukee
Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections. The seaso.. more
Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Classical Music
From Baroque to Classical
While the lives of Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) and Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) were not closely intertwined, they did intersect in more than just a casual manner. Of immediate interest is the upcoming more
May 6, 2013 5:00 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Ensemble Caprice Brings ‘Salsa Baroque’ to Milwaukee
Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more
Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
Mozart's Early Masterpiece
Regarded as Mozart's first great opera, Idomeneo was a remarkable breakthrough for the 24-year-old composer... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Ensemble Musical Offering's 'Coffee' Break
Milwaukee's masters of early music, Ensemble Musical Offering, have found a link between the Baroque era and our city's popular Alterra Coffee Roasters in the form of J.S. Bach's “Coffee Cantata.” The Prospect Alterra (2211 N. P more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Florentine Opera's Baroque Magic of a Bygone Age
The operas of the Baroque period (1600-1759) were once a hard sell for music lovers accustomed to the greater realism and stronger story lines of later classic and romantic opera. Yet the beguiling appeal of the best Baroque operas can't be... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
Spirit of the Phoenix: Beirut and the Story of Lebanon (Lawrence Hill Books), by Tim Llewellyn
Lebanon was once a watchword for intractable conflict, a symbol of all the troubles plaguing the region. But before the catastrophic civil war of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the little nation was called the “Switzerland of the Middle East” more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books