Baroque

In 500-plus pages, Buildings of Wisconsin by Marsha Weisiger and contributors catalogs significant structures in every corner of the state from landmarks to less recognized edifices. The entries, arranged by region and municipality, encompa...

Apr 4, 2017 3:43 PM Books

Early Music Now's 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections.  The seaso..

Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Classical Music

While the lives of Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) and Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) were not closely intertwined, they did intersect in more than just a casual manner. Of immediate interest is the upcoming

May 6, 2013 5:00 PM Classical Music

Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice's "Salsa Baroque," a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers...

Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM A&E Feature

Regarded as Mozart's first great opera, Idomeneo was a remarkable breakthrough for the 24-year-old composer...

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Milwaukee's masters of early music, Ensemble Musical Offering, have found a link between the Baroque era and our city's popular Alterra Coffee Roasters in the form of J.S. Bach's "Coffee Cantata." The Prospect Alterra (2211 N. P

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The operas of the Baroque period (1600-1759) were once a hard sell for music lovers accustomed to the greater realism and stronger story lines of later classic and romantic opera. Yet the beguiling appeal of the best Baroque operas can't be...

May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Lebanon was once a watchword for intractable conflict, a symbol of all the troubles plaguing the region. But before the catastrophic civil war of the '70s and '80s, the little nation was called the "Switzerland of the Middle East"

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Books

