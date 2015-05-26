RSS
Barry Manilow
"The Midnight Special"
The latest release from the archives of one of the popular late-night ’70s show proves that “The Midnight Special” was nothing if not catholic. more
May 26, 2015 9:40 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
February 19-24
This week brings Hozier, Robyn Hitchcock, Kacey Musgraves and a pair of Arcade Fire members through the city. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Soundtrack of His Life
Clive Davis’ memoir The Soundtrack of My Life (Simon & Schuster) is a hefty 586 pages of thoughtful, analytical content—an unexpected pleasure from one of the most powerful and influential music executives in history. more
Apr 26, 2013 2:54 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
