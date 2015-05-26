Barry Manilow

RSS

homemovies_midnightspecial.jpg.jpe

The latest release from the archives of one of the popular late-night ’70s show proves that “The Midnight Special” was nothing if not catholic. more

May 26, 2015 9:40 AM Home Movies

twim_feb19.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn - Shepherd Express

This week brings Hozier, Robyn Hitchcock, Kacey Musgraves and a pair of Arcade Fire members through the city. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:36 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

books.jpg.jpe

Clive Davis’ memoir The Soundtrack of My Life (Simon & Schuster) is a hefty 586 pages of thoughtful, analytical content—an unexpected pleasure from one of the most powerful and influential music executives in history. more

Apr 26, 2013 2:54 PM Books

