Barry Molina

Milwaukee Ballet's 'Mirror Mirror' Returns to the Marcus Center
Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more
May 23, 2017 2:04 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet's Dance that Argues with Despair
The Milwaukee Ballet presented a double bill recently: La Sylphide, which was born 180 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sans Pleurer, which was born last weekend right here in the city. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:24 PM John Schneider Dance
What A Show!
In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more
Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
