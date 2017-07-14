RSS

thecrimsonclub.jpg.jpe

A new nightclub is coming to West Allis next month. TheCrimson Club is set to open at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave. this August. Owners Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Krueger and Jeff Krueger arelooking to provide a safe, clean, nightclubclub atmospher.. more

Jul 14, 2017 6:55 PM Around MKE

landmark90th8.jpg.jpe

Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more

May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Around MKE

eatdrink_riverwestpublichouse.jpg.jpe

After a sales slump, the Riverwest Public House has made a proactive plea to the community. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:32 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

tombradymagasuperbowl.jpg.jpe

This Sunday, around 160 million Americans will tune in towatch the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Itwill likely be the most-watched television program of the year and will set the tone for‘water cooler talk’ arou.. more

Feb 1, 2017 6:00 PM Around MKE

ervsmug.jpg.jpe

Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more

Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Brew City Booze

trivia.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s oldest bar trivia league – Quizmaster Trivia –turns ten years old this month. Although trivia nights had been around inMilwaukee bars since at least the early 2000s (mostly through national,computerized networks that listed the.. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:59 PM Around MKE

prohibitionironhorsebcb.jpg.jpe

December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more

Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

electionparty.jpg.jpe

Come election night, a good part of the country is going to need a beer, or maybe something a bit stronger. Lucky for us, many bars are hosting election night watch parties or specials, so you'll be in .. more

Nov 4, 2016 4:09 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

1240431_213530818815643_1145175939_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, September 26th.The annual event is made up of a week-long series of tastings, cocktail dinnersand special cocktail menus available at bars and restaurants throughout thecity. It was founded by Brian Wes.. more

Sep 23, 2016 3:05 PM Brew City Booze

thirstypassports.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Thirsty Passport,a bar and restaurant drink special curator, will host a launch party withDock18, Twisted Path Distillery and Bittercube on Thursday, June 23. Anyonewith a passport will receive free entry to the party and a cer.. more

Jun 16, 2016 4:52 PM Around MKE

nomadworldpub.jpg.jpe

After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more

Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Around MKE

beermap2.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy of Byronv2, Flickr CCI’ve always wanted to go on a month long backpacking triparound Europe. My brother has done one, and I have a cousin who has lived inEurope for the past three years. I’m not as fortunate. I’ve onl.. more

Jan 14, 2016 10:48 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

barfireplace.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Flicker CC, David WiseA good bar is a good bar no matter what time of year it is, and all of these bars are great places to go for a drink at any time. While this is true, there is something special about having a drink.. more

Jan 12, 2016 6:06 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

brownbottle.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Facebook, The Brown BottleThe Brown Bottle will host their annual New Year'sResolution Dinner with Executive Chef Ben Hudson on Jan. 23, and is a one-nightonly event featuring a five-course meal paired with five hand craftedpr.. more

Jan 11, 2016 9:27 PM Around MKE

drink_wisconsinbly.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more

Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Around MKE

goodkind.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski

I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more

Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Brew City Booze

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more

Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Around MKE

thinkstockphotos-176778658.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

It'sheartening to have groups such as The Love, Peace and Soul Band around to offerfresh spins on older R&B styles. The combo, featuring a vocal quartethighlighted by the presence of Mr. Deboe of WNOV 860 AM's Saturday morning “Blues Cafe,” .. more

Apr 16, 2015 10:13 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_red-lion-facebook.jpg.jpe

Red Lion Pub / Facebook

TheRed Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850N. Water. Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pubfavorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish andchips. Brunc.. more

Jan 7, 2015 5:19 PM Around MKE

