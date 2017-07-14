Bars
The Crimson Club Set to Open Next Month in West Allis
A new nightclub is coming to West Allis next month. TheCrimson Club is set to open at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave. this August. Owners Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Krueger and Jeff Krueger arelooking to provide a safe, clean, nightclubclub atmospher.. more
Jul 14, 2017 6:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Landmark Lanes Celebrates 90 Years
Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more
May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Riverwest Public House Would Like You to Visit
After a sales slump, the Riverwest Public House has made a proactive plea to the community. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:32 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
More Like “Stupid Bowl
This Sunday, around 160 million Americans will tune in towatch the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Itwill likely be the most-watched television program of the year and will set the tone for‘water cooler talk’ arou.. more
Feb 1, 2017 6:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Top Five Bars to Visit During the Holidays
Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more
Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee's Oldest Bar Trivia League Turns Ten
Milwaukee’s oldest bar trivia league – Quizmaster Trivia –turns ten years old this month. Although trivia nights had been around inMilwaukee bars since at least the early 2000s (mostly through national,computerized networks that listed the.. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Party Like it's 1933
December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more
Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Where to Drink on Election Night
Come election night, a good part of the country is going to need a beer, or maybe something a bit stronger. Lucky for us, many bars are hosting election night watch parties or specials, so you'll be in the right place when the pundits call ... more
Nov 4, 2016 10:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Discover New Bars and Spirits During Milwaukee Cocktail Week
Milwaukee Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, September 26th.The annual event is made up of a week-long series of tastings, cocktail dinnersand special cocktail menus available at bars and restaurants throughout thecity. It was founded by Brian Wes.. more
Sep 23, 2016 3:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee Thirsty Passport to Host Launch Party
Milwaukee Thirsty Passport,a bar and restaurant drink special curator, will host a launch party withDock18, Twisted Path Distillery and Bittercube on Thursday, June 23. Anyonewith a passport will receive free entry to the party and a cer.. more
Jun 16, 2016 4:52 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Nomad Biergarten (Finally) Opens
After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more
Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Milwaukee European Bar & Restaurant Tour
Photo Courtesy of Byronv2, Flickr CCI’ve always wanted to go on a month long backpacking triparound Europe. My brother has done one, and I have a cousin who has lived inEurope for the past three years. I’m not as fortunate. I’ve onl.. more
Jan 14, 2016 10:48 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 2 Comments
Five Milwaukee Bars With Fireplaces To Cozy Up In This Winter
Photo Courtesy Flicker CC, David WiseA good bar is a good bar no matter what time of year it is, and all of these bars are great places to go for a drink at any time. While this is true, there is something special about having a drink.. more
Jan 12, 2016 6:06 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
The Brown Bottle To Host Prohibition Themed Dinner
Photo Courtesy Facebook, The Brown BottleThe Brown Bottle will host their annual New Year'sResolution Dinner with Executive Chef Ben Hudson on Jan. 23, and is a one-nightonly event featuring a five-course meal paired with five hand craftedpr.. more
Jan 11, 2016 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Drink Wisconsinbly to Take Over Former Blue Jacket Space
Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more
Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bar Spotlight: Goodkind
I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more
Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Shuttle Guide for Summerfest 2015
All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more
Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cream City Blues Benefit
It'sheartening to have groups such as The Love, Peace and Soul Band around to offerfresh spins on older R&B styles. The combo, featuring a vocal quartethighlighted by the presence of Mr. Deboe of WNOV 860 AM's Saturday morning “Blues Cafe,” .. more
Apr 16, 2015 10:13 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Red Lion In, Brocach Out
TheRed Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850N. Water. Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pubfavorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish andchips. Brunc.. more
Jan 7, 2015 5:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE