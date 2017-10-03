Baseball
Promise and Results: The Early Genius of David Stearns
Stearns made some solid moves in his first year as GM, but it is his second year where he has really made his name as one of the best GMs in the game. more
Oct 3, 2017 10:12 AM Paul Willems Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers End Their Season with a 'What If?'
The fact that the Brewers were even in position to make a late-season push marks a significant change from where this team and organization were six months ago. more
Oct 2, 2017 10:05 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Where Are They Now?: The 2008 Milwaukee Brewers Playoff Team
Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more
Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Brewers' Blueprint to a Competitive Rebuild
How the Milwaukee Brewers rebuild came quicker than we ever could have thought. more
Sep 18, 2017 10:04 AM Sam Monnat Milwaukee Brewers
Eric Sogard on the Pennant Race and His Future With the Milwaukee Brewers
We talk to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard about the team's pennant race and his future with the organization. more
Sep 18, 2017 9:40 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Jimmy Nelson and the Case for Eliminating the Designated Hitter
It’s true that if pitchers didn’t hit, they wouldn’t face this risk of injury. If baseball eliminated the DH and taught young pitchers to hit and run the bases, however, perhaps sending them to the plate wouldn’t be so risky. more
Sep 11, 2017 9:14 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Rise and Fall of 'Sportsvue,' the Milwaukee Brewers Superstation
After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more
Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Milwaukee Brewers Trouble with Dominant Teams
While the Brewers have been pretty good against bad teams over the years, they’ve largely gotten their lunch money stolen from them by dominant ones. more
Aug 28, 2017 11:35 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Greatest Brewers Performances that Time Forgot
The future looks bright for the Brewers right now, thanks inlarge part to a number of breakout seasons from players who were not exactlyexpected to break out. For players like Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson and TravisShaw, the expectations wil.. more
Aug 21, 2017 5:42 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
The Brewers Pass Some Minor Milestones
The suddenly streaky Milwaukee Brewers went 4-1 over the last week and, in so doing, passed a minor milestone on the path to contention. more
Aug 21, 2017 11:47 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Brewers Have Already Drawn 2 Million Fans This Year, Have 10th Best Attendance in Baseball
Despite the low expectations of a rebuild, a brutal post-All Star Break slump, a shrugged-off trade deadline and what felt like 300 utterly excruciating Nick Franklin plate appearances, fan excitement for the Milwaukee Brewers has been high this y.. more
Aug 16, 2017 10:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
What’s in a Nickname? What Brewers of Yesteryear Might Have Worn for Player’s Weekend
August 25, 26 and 27, is “Player’s Weekend" across Major League Baseball. The main attraction of Player’s Weekend will be the special uniforms worn by players, each of which will feature a nickname or other “statement" on the back ... more
Aug 14, 2017 3:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Braun Heats Up as Brewers Go 2-6
The Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games, but that’s not Ryan Braun’s fault. more
Aug 14, 2017 9:52 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Go Into Twins Series With Slight Advantage
Once again the Brewers and Twins face off with somewhat parallel seasons, but once again the Brewers are on slightly better footing. more
Aug 7, 2017 9:28 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Prison and the Ball Park: Bud Selig’s Fight Against the Centerfield Penitentiary
Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more
Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
A Look Back at the Biggest Brewers Trade Deadline Deals
MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline was moved back from June 15 to the end of July in 1986, so the current system has been in place for 31 years now. During that time the Brewers have taken the opportunity to sell off assets at the last minute ... more
Jul 31, 2017 9:54 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments
The 1983 Brewers are Easily the Most Disappointing Team in Franchise History
No matter how the Brewers finish this year, it would not befair to classify 2017 as a genuinely disappointing season. Like 2014, when theBrewers were an out-of-nowhere contender that ran out of gas down the stretch,this year’s club has far.. more
Jul 24, 2017 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Day Uecker Took Koufax Deep
The truth is, Uke wasn’t always as terrible as he’d like us to believe. For instance, he clubbed a home run off a three-time Cy Young award winner, Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:59 AM Nick Olig Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
The Longest First Place Runs in Brewers History
There are only four teams in franchise history that have been in first place longer than the 2017 team. more
Jul 24, 2017 9:13 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The 1976 Game-Winning Grand Slam that Wasn’t: When Billy Martin Shouted Down a Brewers’ Comeback Win
Don Money felt like he was going to hit one out. It was Saturday,April 10, 1976 and the Brewers trailed the Yankees 9-6. The Crew had jumped outto a 6-0 lead that afternoon, but Yankee rallies the seventh and ninth inningshad run up nine u.. more
Jul 17, 2017 3:18 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential