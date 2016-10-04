The Basilica Of St. Josaphat
Performing Arts Weekly 10.6
Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Basilica of St. Josaphat to Open for Doors Open Milwaukee
The Basilica of St. Josaphat will be open both Saturday,Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m. duringDoors Open Milwaukee. Tours will offer visitors an inside look at the historicMilwaukee Landmark as wel.. more
Sep 16, 2016 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Classical Happenings: Early Music Now & Master Singers of Milwaukee
Early Music Now and Anonymous 4 present a holiday-themed concert with a selection spanning hundreds of years, Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:53 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Raffle For Vogel Hall Renovation
TheMarcus Center’s Vogel Hall is a really comfortable space to see a show in. Asgreat a space as it is, it’s not exactly the most attractive environment.Walking in there I always feel a little bit like I’m walking onto the set of a1970s televi.. more
Aug 9, 2014 7:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Classical Happenings
Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more
Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music
MSO’s Christmas Classic
For millions of people around the world, Messiah, the oratorio by George Frideric Handel, has been encountered regularly from childhood on. I count myself among them. It’s one of the reliably recurring things against more
Dec 20, 2012 4:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee