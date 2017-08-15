Basketball
Why the Bucks Need to Win a Playoff Series This Season
This is the year the Bucks need to win a playoff series and prove they are not just a playoff team, but a second round playoff team that’s getting better each season. more
Aug 15, 2017 10:16 AM Alexander Juneau Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks Are Looking for Local Artists to Showcase in New Arena
Sports and art will both beon display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fallof 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties toWisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality .. more
Aug 2, 2017 7:23 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Loyalty and DNA
How Giannis Antetokounmpo's wholesome tweet salvaged Bucks' fans dissipating sanity over a holiday weekend. more
Jul 31, 2017 2:56 PM Matthew Contaldi Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Weigh Their Draft Options
Brian Doyle previews all of the options the Milwaukee Bucks have leading up to this Thursday's NBA Draft. more
Jun 19, 2017 1:11 PM Brian Boyle Milwaukee Bucks
Major Opportunity Brewing for Bucks after 1-1 Split in Toronto
The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and they have officially made their way to Milwaukee, where the Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors for game three tonight followed by game four on Saturday afternoon. more
Apr 20, 2017 2:17 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks, PB&J's, and Man’s Search for Meaning
Todd Lazarski writes about the meaning of after work pickup basketball games and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. more
Apr 17, 2017 2:09 PM Todd Lazarski More Sports
Bucks Playoff Preview: Is it Time to Fear The Deer?
The Milwaukee Bucks 2017 playoff campaign starts today. What are their chances of a victory? more
Apr 15, 2017 8:09 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Multiple Award Possibilities for Playoff Bound Bucks
It’s almost time to hand out season awards and with that comes predictions. Here’s how some Bucks factor in. more
Apr 12, 2017 5:26 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Hungry Bucks Finding Identity In Time for Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a playoff run. more
Mar 24, 2017 3:24 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
The Conflicted History of Women's Basketball in Milwaukee
Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
It’s Time for the Bucks to Make Their Move
When you look at the recipe for success in the NBA it comes down to three things, and those three things haven’t been consistent in the now 29-33 Milwaukee Bucks this season. more
Mar 8, 2017 3:00 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks Finding Ways to Cope Without Parker as Giannis Soaks in All-Star Weekend
With Khris Middleton back, Jabari Parker out and Giannis Antetokounmpo coming off of a stellar All-Star Weekend, what is the future of the Bucks' season? more
Feb 22, 2017 3:40 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks Weathering Storm Till Middleton Returns
A week before the season even began, the Bucks suffered heartbreaking news that their sharpshooter and leading scorer from last season at 18.2 points per game would be sidelined for at least six months due to a torn hamstring. It looks like... more
Jan 30, 2017 11:15 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks Midseason Report Card: Giannis Continues to Take Charge
As the Bucks gear up for the second half of the season, it’s time to hand out the midseason report card. more
Jan 20, 2017 5:04 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Malcolm Brogdon is a Rookie Beyond His Years
While all of this year's attention is on the Greek Greak, Malcolm Brogdon is quietly in the running for the NBA's rookie of the year. more
Jan 13, 2017 4:41 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Retiring Marques Johnson’s Number is Long Overdue
I am proud that the Bucks franchise has already acknowledged, by retiring their numbers, two players who were the best at their positions for several years, but It is now time for the Bucks to retire the number of its best Small Forward, Ma... more
Dec 20, 2016 1:29 PM Randal Ali Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments
Bucks Need to Find Closer Mentality as They Get Set For I-94 Rivalry with Bulls
Going back to the short-lived Brandon Knight era, Milwaukee has been searching for that true go-to guy down the stretch. more
Dec 15, 2016 4:18 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks Head to Brooklyn After Taking Down the Champs
In a night to remember at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks not only beat LeBron James and the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, but did it in convincing fashion. Tonight they take on the... more
Dec 1, 2016 2:48 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
From Prospect to Star: The Rise of the Greek Freak
In just a few short years, Giannis Antetokounmpo's has gone from Milwaukee Bucks prospect to NBA rising star. more
Nov 10, 2016 2:40 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Touring Broadway Intimacy
