This is the year the Bucks need to win a playoff series and prove they are not just a playoff team, but a second round playoff team that’s getting better each season. more

Aug 15, 2017 10:16 AM Milwaukee Bucks

Sports and art will both beon display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fallof 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties toWisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality .. more

Aug 2, 2017 7:23 PM Around MKE

How Giannis Antetokounmpo's wholesome tweet salvaged Bucks' fans dissipating sanity over a holiday weekend. more

Jul 31, 2017 2:56 PM Milwaukee Bucks

Brian Doyle previews all of the options the Milwaukee Bucks have leading up to this Thursday's NBA Draft. more

Jun 19, 2017 1:11 PM Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and they have officially made their way to Milwaukee, where the Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors for game three tonight followed by game four on Saturday afternoon. more

Apr 20, 2017 2:17 PM Milwaukee Bucks

Todd Lazarski writes about the meaning of after work pickup basketball games and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. more

Apr 17, 2017 2:09 PM More Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks 2017 playoff campaign starts today. What are their chances of a victory? more

Apr 15, 2017 8:09 AM Milwaukee Bucks

It’s almost time to hand out season awards and with that comes predictions. Here’s how some Bucks factor in. more

Apr 12, 2017 5:26 PM Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a playoff run. more

Mar 24, 2017 3:24 PM Milwaukee Bucks

Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

When you look at the recipe for success in the NBA it comes down to three things, and those three things haven’t been consistent in the now 29-33 Milwaukee Bucks this season. more

Mar 8, 2017 3:00 PM Milwaukee Bucks

With Khris Middleton back, Jabari Parker out and Giannis Antetokounmpo coming off of a stellar All-Star Weekend, what is the future of the Bucks' season? more

Feb 22, 2017 3:40 PM Milwaukee Bucks

A week before the season even began, the Bucks suffered heartbreaking news that their sharpshooter and leading scorer from last season at 18.2 points per game would be sidelined for at least six months due to a torn hamstring. It looks like... more

Jan 30, 2017 11:15 AM Milwaukee Bucks

As the Bucks gear up for the second half of the season, it’s time to hand out the midseason report card. more

Jan 20, 2017 5:04 PM Milwaukee Bucks

While all of this year's attention is on the Greek Greak, Malcolm Brogdon is quietly in the running for the NBA's rookie of the year. more

Jan 13, 2017 4:41 PM Milwaukee Bucks

I am proud that the Bucks franchise has already acknowledged, by retiring their numbers, two players who were the best at their positions for several years, but It is now time for the Bucks to retire the number of its best Small Forward, Ma... more

Dec 20, 2016 1:29 PM Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments

Going back to the short-lived Brandon Knight era, Milwaukee has been searching for that true go-to guy down the stretch. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:18 PM Milwaukee Bucks

In a night to remember at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks not only beat LeBron James and the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, but did it in convincing fashion. Tonight they take on the... more

Dec 1, 2016 2:48 PM Milwaukee Bucks

In just a few short years, Giannis Antetokounmpo's has gone from Milwaukee Bucks prospect to NBA rising star. more

Nov 10, 2016 2:40 PM Milwaukee Bucks

