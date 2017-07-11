Bastille Days
This Week in Milwaukee: July 13-19, 2017
Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Queen "B"
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more
Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Bastille Days Celebrates 35 Years
Dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower? Hankering for a handcrafted beignet or crêpe? Want to watch waiters and waitresses race while balancing full wine glasses on a tray? Then look no further than Milwaukee, home to one of the nation’s larges... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:25 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E Feature
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience @ Bastille Days
Zydeco master Terrance Simien kept a smile on his face as he brought his Zydeco Experience to Milwaukee’s Bastille Days. more
Jul 13, 2015 7:20 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Wisconsin Breweries Make Strong Showing in Beer Competition
Wisconsin brews made a strong showing in the 2015 United States Open BeerChampionship. This year, 4,000 beers, ciders and root beers from allover the world competed in the annual event, representing professionalbreweries and home brewers. Judge.. more
Jul 10, 2015 6:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Bastille Days to Begin Thursday
Milwaukee’s French festival, BastilleDays, kicks off its four day run on Thursday. The festival, locatedat Cathedral Square, features live music, an international marketplace, Frenchand Cajun food and the their signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower re.. more
Jul 8, 2015 1:57 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
You Better Work!
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader unsure about how to deal with an incompetent coworker and plugs exciting events including the July 9 opening of These Shining Lives at Next Act Theatre, Proud Theater Milwaukee’s July 10-11 run of the n... more
Jul 7, 2015 11:43 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Milwaukee: La Petite France
Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more
Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Auditions for 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' in Late May
Following the timeline on Thoroughly Modern Millie can get a bit confusing. It’s a late ’60s version of the early ’20s. A young protagonist looks to become a stenographer, meet the man of her dreams and marry him. Evidently in the late ’60s campy.. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante Stages a Three-Part Monologue Early Next Month
The three characters are named A, B and C. Each one of them delivers a monologue in rhyme. Each one tells a story that fits in with the other two. Playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus has all the indicators of a really tightly-woven piece that tells .. more
Apr 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Blood, Sweat and Beer'
Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more
Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Celebrate 25 Years of Milwaukee Rap With Dope Folks' "Illwaukee" Mix
Apr 14, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bonjour Bastille Days
There are many street festivals in Milwaukee, but Bastille Days may be the biggest and brightest of all. From July 10-13, more than 250,000 visitors will come to Cathedral Square and several streets around it, to celebrate all more
Jul 9, 2014 1:07 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Milwaukee's 2014 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Abstract Art: Opening its 54th season, Alverno Presents presented Nora Chipaumire’s enigmatic performance piece Miriam at Lynden Sculpture Garden more
Jul 24, 2013 1:26 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Leslie Fitzwater: ‘Once More with Feeling’…Piaf
Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more
Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Jake’s Deli Branches Out
As its oldest regulars can attest, Jake’s Deli hasn’t changed much since the ’50s. The business has changed hands a few times over the decades, and new managing partner Gary Plassmeyer brought with him some fresh signage more
Jan 16, 2013 3:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Bastille Days
Once again this year, Milwaukee's Bastille Days festival turns Downtown Milwaukee into a Parisian paradise for four days, with multiple stages of entertainment... more
Jul 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bastille Days
Bastille Days
