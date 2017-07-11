RSS

Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more

Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Dear Ruthie

Dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower? Hankering for a handcrafted beignet or crêpe? Want to watch waiters and waitresses race while balancing full wine glasses on a tray? Then look no further than Milwaukee, home to one of the nation’s larges... more

Jul 12, 2016 2:25 PM A&E Feature

Photo credit: Michael Weintrob

Zydeco master Terrance Simien kept a smile on his face as he brought his Zydeco Experience to Milwaukee’s Bastille Days. more

Jul 13, 2015 7:20 AM Concert Reviews

Wisconsin brews made a strong showing in the 2015 United States Open BeerChampionship. This year, 4,000 beers, ciders and root beers from allover the world competed in the annual event, representing professionalbreweries and home brewers. Judge.. more

Jul 10, 2015 6:06 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

milomingo, Flickr CC

Milwaukee’s French festival, BastilleDays, kicks off its four day run on Thursday. The festival, locatedat Cathedral Square, features live music, an international marketplace, Frenchand Cajun food and the their signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower re.. more

Jul 8, 2015 1:57 PM Around MKE

Ruthie answers a letter from a reader unsure about how to deal with an incompetent coworker and plugs exciting events including the July 9 opening of These Shining Lives at Next Act Theatre, Proud Theater Milwaukee’s July 10-11 run of the n... more

Jul 7, 2015 11:43 PM Hear Me Out

Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more

Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM A&E Feature

Following the timeline on Thoroughly Modern Millie can get a bit confusing. It’s a late ’60s version of the early ’20s. A young protagonist looks to become a stenographer, meet the man of her dreams and marry him. Evidently in the  late ’60s campy.. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Theatre Gigante / Facebook

The three characters are named A, B and C. Each one of them delivers a monologue in rhyme. Each one tells a story that fits in with the other two. Playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus has all the indicators of a really tightly-woven piece that tells .. more

Apr 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Thinkstock

Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more

Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Around MKE

Dope Folks Records

Apr 14, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

There are many street festivals in Milwaukee, but Bastille Days may be the biggest and brightest of all. From July 10-13, more than 250,000 visitors will come to Cathedral Square and several streets around it, to celebrate all more

Jul 9, 2014 1:07 AM A&E Feature

Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

Abstract Art: Opening its 54th season, Alverno Presents presented Nora Chipaumire’s enigmatic performance piece Miriam at Lynden Sculpture Garden more

Jul 24, 2013 1:26 AM Around MKE

Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more

Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Off the Cuff

As its oldest regulars can attest, Jake’s Deli hasn’t changed much since the ’50s. The business has changed hands a few times over the decades, and new managing partner Gary Plassmeyer brought with him some fresh signage more

Jan 16, 2013 3:13 PM Dining Preview

Once again this year, Milwaukee's Bastille Days festival turns Downtown Milwaukee into a Parisian paradise for four days, with multiple stages of entertainment... more

Jul 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

