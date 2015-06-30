Batman Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Knight Review
This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more
Jun 30, 2015 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff
The Top 10 Video Game Moments of 2011
God, I hate end-of-the-year lists. But I'm making an exception for this one because the world of video games produced so much awesome, bad, and strange stuff that it's almost impossible to have caught everything. So let's take an Xbox-heavy more
Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky
Is Your Vulva Obscene? On Facebook, Censorship and Female Genitals
As a sexuality educator, I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is to enhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can get information about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, ... more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH