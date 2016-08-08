RSS

Batman

Paul McComas reviews Suicide Squad. more

Aug 8, 2016 9:40 AM Film Reviews

This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more

Jun 30, 2015 1:48 PM Video Games are Dumb

In Chuck Klosterman’s new book I Wear the Black Hat: Grappling with Villains (Real and Imagined), he returns with another series of essays on popular culture and this time convincingly argues that villains may not be more

Jul 15, 2013 3:18 PM Books

The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

As a sexuality educator, I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is to enhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can get information about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, ... more

Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

R.E.M.’s much-hyped performance at SXSW last year felt more like a commercial than a concert. With few nods to their back catalogue, the band spent most of the set deluging the audience with material from their then-forthcoming record, Accelerate... more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Whether history condemns or redeems George W. Bush, this one footnote of his presidency will long spark debate: Why did Bush, a man almost ideologically opposed to pardons—so much so that he issued less than 200 of them, infuriating his base by no.. more

Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

   Lifeovertook art in January with the death of Heath Ledger, the Joker in The The Dark Knight ,Film more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Heath Ledger proved bigger in death than he was in life during the opening weekend of The Dark Knight, with three-day ticket sales breaking record at $155.3 million. It was especially tragic because, with the strength of Ledger's unforgettable pe.. more

Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

  “Returnwith us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear...” No, I&rsq ward ,Film more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

Inbothsound and manner of dress, members of The Scarring Party draw fr Come Away from the Light, ,Concert Reviews more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

