Batman
Suicide Squad Semi-Squandered
Paul McComas reviews Suicide Squad. more
Aug 8, 2016 9:40 AM Paul Mccomas Film Reviews
Batman: Arkham Knight Review
This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more
Jun 30, 2015 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The Nice Thing About Bad Guys?
In Chuck Klosterman’s new book I Wear the Black Hat: Grappling with Villains (Real and Imagined), he returns with another series of essays on popular culture and this time convincingly argues that villains may not be more
Jul 15, 2013 3:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Dark Knight Rises
The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Is Your Vulva Obscene? On Facebook, Censorship and Female Genitals
As a sexuality educator, I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is to enhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can get information about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, ... more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
Echo and the Bunnymen Raid the Vault
R.E.M.’s much-hyped performance at SXSW last year felt more like a commercial than a concert. With few nods to their back catalogue, the band spent most of the set deluging the audience with material from their then-forthcoming record, Accelerate... more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
John Forte Thanks George W. Bush
Whether history condemns or redeems George W. Bush, this one footnote of his presidency will long spark debate: Why did Bush, a man almost ideologically opposed to pardons—so much so that he issued less than 200 of them, infuriating his base by no.. more
Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Joker’s Wild (The Dark Knight)
Lifeovertook art in January with the death of Heath Ledger, the Joker in The The Dark Knight ,Film more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Dark Knight, Bright Weekend
Heath Ledger proved bigger in death than he was in life during the opening weekend of The Dark Knight, with three-day ticket sales breaking record at $155.3 million. It was especially tragic because, with the strength of Ledger's unforgettable pe.. more
Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Happier Batman?
“Returnwith us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear...” No, I&rsq ward ,Film more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews 3 Comments
The Scarring Party @ The Turner Hall Ballroom
Inbothsound and manner of dress, members of The Scarring Party draw fr Come Away from the Light, ,Concert Reviews more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews 1 Comments