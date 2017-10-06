Bavarian Bierhaus
Happy Haunting: The Twisted are Waiting
Twisted Realms is a haunted house in its third year and is now at the Bavarian Bierhaus, its new location in Glendale. more
Oct 6, 2017 9:42 AM Analise Pruni Around MKE
Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Begins on Friday
Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f.. more
Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Milwaukee Pretzel Company Offers True Bavarian Pretzels
An interview with Matt and Katie Wessel, owners of Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where some of our area’s finest Bavarian-style soft pretzels are made. more
May 30, 2017 2:49 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Taste of the World: A Global Dining Experience
Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Lisa Kortebein Eat/Drink
Saying ‘Ja!’ to Milwaukee’s German History
Upon entering Bavarian Bierhaus (700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale), one is greeted with sensory overload: live accordion music, the commingling of the malty smell of a brewery with the savory smell of a German restaurant, tables loaded with... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:23 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink 1 Comments
New Craft Breweries Flock to Milwaukee
Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Fall Drinks Guide
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee