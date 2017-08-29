Bavette La Boucherie
Where They Eat: Joshua Rogers, Executive Chef, Smyth
Iron Horse Hotel’s Smyth Restaurant’s Executive Chef Joshua Rogers shares his love of Bavette la Boucherie. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Making Meat Local and Sustainable
Charmingly situated in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Bavette La Boucherie (330 E. Menomonee St.) is a butcher shop and café specializing in local and sustainable meats, delicious soups, sumptuous sandwiches, flavorful salads, creative plates and ... more
May 2, 2017 2:10 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Food Truck Finale
The Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of the summer takes place Friday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:06 PM Lisa Kortebein Eat/Drink
Bavette La Boucherie
Bavette La Boucherie is a Milwaukee deli, café and butcher shop specializing in hard-to-find food items. more
Jan 13, 2015 9:29 PM K.L. Lorenz Eat/Drink 11 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Powerful Pols: Julilly Kohler’s spectacular environmentally friendly home overflowed with enthusiastic supporters of female Assembly candidates. Hosted by outgoing state Rep. Sandy more
Jun 25, 2014 1:16 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Taste of the Ward: A Culinary Pièce de Résistance
Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more
Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview