RSS

Bavette La Boucherie

joshuarogers.jpg.jpe

Iron Horse Hotel’s Smyth Restaurant’s Executive Chef Joshua Rogers shares his love of Bavette la Boucherie. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:41 PM Dining Out

karenbell_bymikemiller.jpg.jpe

Charmingly situated in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Bavette La Boucherie (330 E. Menomonee St.) is a butcher shop and café specializing in local and sustainable meats, delicious soups, sumptuous sandwiches, flavorful salads, creative plates and ... more

May 2, 2017 2:10 PM Off the Cuff

eatdrink_streeteats_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of the summer takes place Friday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:06 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_bavette_davez.jpg.jpe

Bavette La Boucherie is a Milwaukee deli, café and butcher shop specializing in hard-to-find food items. more

Jan 13, 2015 9:29 PM Eat/Drink 11 Comments

Powerful Pols: Julilly Kohler’s spectacular environmentally friendly home overflowed with enthusiastic supporters of female Assembly candidates. Hosted by outgoing state Rep. Sandy more

Jun 25, 2014 1:16 AM Around MKE

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more

Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES