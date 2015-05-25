RSS

Bay View Neighborhood Associatio

aroundmilwaukee_music.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

“Music hathcharms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak,” wroteWilliam Congreve in his 1697 play TheMourning Bride . It also lessens the strain of labor, adds sweetness tohours of leisure and provides a particularl.. more

May 25, 2015 5:55 PM Around MKE

bvgn.jpg.jpe

Bay View Gallery Night is ample proof that the neighborhood has much more on view than just a body of water. Already in its fourth year, this precocious event consists of more than 50 local businesses hosting more than 200 artists and music... more

Jun 6, 2014 1:24 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11649.jpe

Founded by identical twins Adam and Seth Catron in the late-’90s, the Indianapolis jazz-funk quintet The Twin Cats has played jam-friendly music festivals like 10,000 Lakes, Summer Camp and F.U.N.K. Their sense of melody and... more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES