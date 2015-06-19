RSS

Bayshore

 Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more

Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Brew City Booze

BlazeFast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location inBrookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It willoccupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously ACZuckerman Jeweler.. more

Aug 28, 2014 2:47 PM Around MKE

Good news for diners who enjoy locally sourced, MVP-endorsed cuisine but don't enjoy driving to Brookfield: Best buds Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers are opening a second location of their 8-Twelve restaurant at Bayshore. The new location is schedule.. more

May 20, 2013 6:30 PM Around MKE

“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Portraiture captures moments in time, immortalizing people, places and eras. Subjects may vanish instants after an image dries or a camera clicks, but the moment remains. Within this framework John Ruebartsch and Sally Kuzma present “Here, ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The American record label Drag City signed the eccentric Israeli garage-rock group Monotonix largely on the strength of the group’s wild live show, but you can’t say the group didn’t work for it. Any given show might find singer more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Truth in Fiction’s “Brown Sweater” is one of the catchiest pieces of sugarcoated pop-punk to arrive since the great Jimmy Eat World boom of 2001, and the Milwaukee band’s debut album, Fireflies, is filled with similarly hooky, All- more

Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Beginning November 14th (and going until December 21), let yourself get carried away. Be dazzled by their holiday decor as you ride through Bayshore Town Center in a horse-drawn carriage. Fare is $5 per adult. Children under 12 ride free wi... more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

In this, the final part of of my interview transcripts with the writer/director/promoter/producer of Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer, Patrick Schmitz talks about working with child actors, expectations and the importance of confidence when jumping.. more

Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

  Eclecticismwill be emphasized at the season finale of the Milwaukee Ballet, accord La Bayadere ,Classical Music/Dance more

May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

