Bayshore
The Somehow Under-The-Radar Benno's
Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th..
Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Lacey Muszynski
Blaze Pizza Comes to Bayshore
BlazeFast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location inBrookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It willoccupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously ACZuckerman Jeweler..
Aug 28, 2014 2:47 PM Lacey Muszynski
Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers' 8-Twelve Restaurant Coming to Bayshore
Good news for diners who enjoy locally sourced, MVP-endorsed cuisine but don't enjoy driving to Brookfield: Best buds Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers are opening a second location of their 8-Twelve restaurant at Bayshore. The new location is schedule..
May 20, 2013 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
"Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy" is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens
Devon Seafood + Steak's Tasty Lunch Deals
Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise...
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner
‘Refugee Families in Milwaukee’
Portraiture captures moments in time, immortalizing people, places and eras. Subjects may vanish instants after an image dries or a camera clicks, but the moment remains. Within this framework John Ruebartsch and Sally Kuzma present "Here, ...
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan
Monotonix w/ Call Me Lightning, Terrior Bute and Centipedes
The American record label Drag City signed the eccentric Israeli garage-rock group Monotonix largely on the strength of the group's wild live show, but you can't say the group didn't work for it. Any given show might find singer
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Truth in Fiction
Truth in Fiction's "Brown Sweater" is one of the catchiest pieces of sugarcoated pop-punk to arrive since the great Jimmy Eat World boom of 2001, and the Milwaukee band's debut album, Fireflies, is filled with similarly hooky, All-
Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides
Beginning November 14th (and going until December 21), let yourself get carried away. Be dazzled by their holiday decor as you ride through Bayshore Town Center in a horse-drawn carriage. Fare is $5 per adult. Children under 12 ride free wi...
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias
Patrick Schmitz: Pt. 3 of The Rudolph Trancsripts
In this, the final part of of my interview transcripts with the writer/director/promoter/producer of Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer, Patrick Schmitz talks about working with child actors, expectations and the importance of confidence when jumping..
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Milwaukee Ballet's Season Finale
Eclecticismwill be emphasized at the season finale of the Milwaukee Ballet, accord La Bayadere ,
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill