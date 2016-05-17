Bayside
Destination Ozaukee County
Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more
May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Summer Guide
Alkaline Trio w/ Bayside and Off With Their Heads @ The Rave
Seminal Chicago emo ensemble Alkaline Trio has enjoyed a prosperous 17-year run that’s seen the band release eight studio albums—not counting B-sides compilations, splits and acoustic releases—and inspiring countless heart and skull tribute... more
Jun 3, 2013 11:02 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews
Subtle, Contemporary, Intimate
On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more
Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Pho Hai Tuyet Scores Another Hit
In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pandl’s New Venture
Thenewly constructed location on Capitol Drive sits on a spot onceoccupied by Seigo’s restaurant. The spacious barroom features a centerbar that is topped with tequila bottles. Alarge, sunny di,Dining Out more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 7 Comments
Day 1 Entertainment at German Fest
Tonight’sthe night, folks. It’s the first day of German Fest 2008 and it’s Usinger’sFamily Free Night. That’s right, free admission for all from 5 to 10p.m. plus food deals, true-blue German entertainment, and two great Milwaukeebands. Als.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Danger Mouse's Metacritic Handicap
Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Starting Line
The Starting Line are among the poppiest and most agreeable of the current crop of often Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 20 - Mar. 26
Real Emotional Trash, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Emo-rock band Bayside
On Halloween morning, 2005, the emo-rock band Bayside was drivingnear Cheyenne, Wyo. Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee