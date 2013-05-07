Baz Luhrmann
Gatsby in 3D
The Great Gatsby is among the greatest of great American novels, but Hollywood has had a hard time transferring the story to the screen. The first try, a 1926 silent, is listed as lost. The 1949 Gatsby with Alan Ladd and Shelley more
May 7, 2013 8:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Fool for Hollywood
F.Scott Fitzgerald was one of 20th century America’s great writers andlike many important authors of his era, he tried his hand in Hollywood. ScottDonaldson’s biography F. Scott Fitzgerald: Fool for Love is concerned chieflywith the.. more
Oct 8, 2012 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Silent Light
Carlos Reygadas’ film Silent Light opens with a gorgeous, six-minute, time-lapse depiction of dawn breaking, and the film’s pace doesn’t pick up much from there. Filmed with minimal dialogue and non-professional actors, the movie ,Today more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee