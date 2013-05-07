RSS

Baz Luhrmann

film.jpg.jpe

The Great Gatsby is among the greatest of great American novels, but Hollywood has had a hard time transferring the story to the screen. The first try, a 1926 silent, is listed as lost. The 1949 Gatsby with Alan Ladd and Shelley more

May 7, 2013 8:55 PM Film Reviews

 F.Scott Fitzgerald was one of 20th century America’s great writers andlike many important authors of his era, he tried his hand in Hollywood. ScottDonaldson’s biography F. Scott Fitzgerald: Fool for Love is concerned chieflywith the.. more

Oct 8, 2012 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8694.jpe

Carlos Reygadas’ film Silent Light opens with a gorgeous, six-minute, time-lapse depiction of dawn breaking, and the film’s pace doesn’t pick up much from there. Filmed with minimal dialogue and non-professional actors, the movie ,Today more

Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES