RSS

Bbc

daintyrogues4.jpg.jpe

The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more

May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Around MKE

thepoisenedwell.jpg.jpe

Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM Books

jethrotullalbum.jpg.jpe

Another lavishly packaged Jethro Tull reissue has arrived, this time it’s their best LP ever, their second album, Stand Up (1969). The reissue comes in a hard cover book with photos, extensive band-member recollections and New Music Express... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:11 PM Album Reviews

twim_cirque_(russianswingsphotocreditrickdiamond).jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond

This Week in Milwaukee features events including Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai at the Bradley Center, Bye Bye Liver’s Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2014 at BBC, Mad Planet’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with Fresh Cut Collective, and The Sleighriders... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Julianne Moore is believable as an inspiring educator in her high school classroom but a lonely heart at home. Literature has set a high bar of manhood that the puerile, arrogant, dim guys she meets can never reach. Life gets more exciting ... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:11 AM Home Movies

film.jpg.jpe

The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more

Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM Film Reviews

The title, Road, Movie, plays on a genre that has become one of Hollywood's most cliché-driven product lines. Fortunately, the film by Dev Bengal is a road picture of superior horsepower and a kind of Cinema Paradiso on wheels. Beautifully f.. more

Mar 7, 2011 12:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13669.jpe

It wasn’t just the outcome of a sporting event that made Chicago a great place to be last weekend. I was in town for other recreation, but it was impossible to miss more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

 Cuddly and loveable local theatre group Bunny Gumbo hosts its 21st Combat Theatre next week. Running Friday and Saturday, June 4the and 5th, the program is the latest in a line of instant theatre programs that go back a number of years. Bunny .. more

May 28, 2010 11:23 AM Theater

blogimage5328.jpe

May 13, 2010 3:19 PM On Music

For many years, Dominick Dunne was among the characteristic voices of Vanity Fair, a patrician gossip-columnist-cum-crime reporter. In the documentary Dominick Dunne: After the Party, the writer was given an opportunity to speak beyond the glossy.. more

Jan 12, 2010 3:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3106.jpe

It seems believable enough: Nine Inch Nails has released yet another out-of-nowhere free download album, but, yeah, it's an April Fool's Day joke. This one's pretty good, though, since it's unusually mean-spirited, and further escalates the amazin.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5389.jpe

From Drew Carey to Kevin James, audiences have long held a soft spot for comedians who were a bit merrier in build, but Milwaukee’s BigBoned Comedy performances don’t just feature comedians who ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5328.jpe

Thursday, Jan. 29 The Paul Collins Beat w/ Gentleman Jesse and His Men @ Club Garibaldi, 10 p.m. ThePaul Co,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5296.jpe

Britain's Charlie Gillett has had a remarkable career, starting with his pioneering histor The Sound ,CD Reviews more

Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage4764.jpe

One of the most notoriously unlucky bands in metal, King’s X was never quite able to XV ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Since September 6th, Corey Hart's stats: Batting Average: .132 On Base Percentage: .159 Slugging Percentage: .197 On Base Plus Slugging: .356 Of course, the most shocking numbers are for Rickie Weeks. Sure, his botched routine play at.. more

Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3463.jpe

It’s a good week for Southbound, the popular Milwaukee-jam rock band with as much reverence for the Allmann Brothers as you’d expect from a group named after one of their songs. With the Harley-,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3106.jpe

Annin Her ,Art more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage1663.jpe

There’s an air of sadness in the comedy of Doug Stanhope, the comedian who inherite Girls Gone Wild ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES