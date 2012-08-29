Bcs
Bucky Better Watch His Step
Lofty expectations are terrific for a sports team—if they're fulfilled. Just ask the Packers how they feel about the “15-1, then one and done” sequel to a Super Bowl title. Now it's the... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Time to Play Some Catch-Up
So many topics and only so much space. The Observers gab so well that they often find themselves with a backlog of blather. So Frank's latest trip Back East provided an opportunity to work off some surplus comments from recent weeks... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
BCS No More: Playoffs start in 2014 (kinda)
There were plenty of holdouts (Nebraska being the most notable/vocal), but in the end they didn't stand in the way and the voice of the fans seems to have won.The 2014 college football season will feature a four-team playoff to decide the Nationa.. more
Jun 27, 2012 3:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Rating Drafts Doesn't Make the Grade
Call the Observers what you will—traitors to the American way, apostates to the great creed of sports fandom—but the NFL's annual pageant for restocking its rosters... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Provocative Complexity in HONOUR
Quite often at intermission I’m assessing my feelings of the first part of a show. I’m able to channel out what other people say because they are having casual conversations about other things. Every once in a while, I’ll find myself sitting nex.. more
Mar 25, 2012 10:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin to make a BCS bowl?
After Saturday's games, the ESPN Big Ten blog came out with their weekly bowl projections and after Wisconsin's win at Purdue, they are projecting that Wisconsin could not make the Big Ten title game but still be placed in a BCS bowl.The projecti.. more
Nov 9, 2011 3:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Another Journey Into Seuss
First Stage Chilren's Theatre revisits SEUSSICAL--THE MUSICAL for the first time in a few years. And while I feel like almost any producion of the contemporary children's classic is going to pale in comparison to First Stage's last production w.. more
Sep 25, 2011 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Badger Football preseason 10/11
The AP and USA Today preseason polls are out. The Badgers are ranked 11 in the AP preaseason poll, one spot behind new Big Ten program Nebraska, IN the USA Today poll, the teams are switched, with Wisconsin having the edge over Nebraska.This mean.. more
Aug 22, 2011 4:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Wisconsin highest ranked Big Ten team in BCS
With a ranking of 7 in the Harris and Coaches' Poll and a 10 in last week's BCS, the Badgers move up to 9th in this week's BCS standings, two places ahead of Ohio State. Michigan State is at 14 with Iowa at 16. Wisconsin cannot win the Big Ten wi.. more
Nov 1, 2010 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Strung Out w/ The Flatlanders, Pour Habit and Passenger
Its taken them a good 17 years, but Southern California’s Strung Out has been steadily, if slowly, growing an audience for their melodic blend of Bad Religion-esque punk and metal. This year the group released a new album, Agents of the Und... more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Before We Put Away the Weber…
Thesummer that began with high hopes for the Milwaukee Brewers has endedwith Wisconsi Thesummer that began with high hopes for the Milwaukee Brewers has endedwith Wisconsin f ,Sports more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt
In a feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and David Gilmour, The Misfits’ founding members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only have been battling over songwriting credits and royalties for years. With Danzig long go... more
Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Let’s Fill a Few Bowls With Meaning
Economic Economicrecovery, health-care reform, national security—you’d think Congress ,Sports more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Yellowman
Few reggae singers live up to their stage name quite like Yellowman, the dancehall pioneer who, thanks to a skin condition, wears a faint yellow hue. Instead of downplaying his condition, he embraced it, singing about his status as the outs... more
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies
Earlier this month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences,... more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee