Bears
Bunnies, Badness and Bears—Oh, My!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader considering his husband’s request for a three-way, and plugs fun spring events like a lecture on the Garden Conservancy at Villa Terrace (April 8), the LGBT Community Center’s Women’s Out to Brunch (A... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:31 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Film Clips: April 17
Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more
Apr 17, 2014 12:21 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Unafraid to admit I'm a little afraid of the Bears
As a Packer fan, I’m not thrilled about playing the Bears. When it comes to rivalries as old as this one, it’s not as simple as who is the better team. I love how well the Packers have been playing and I think they can win, but you never know what.. more
Jan 19, 2011 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
You know you've made a bad play call...
...when even the ref is trying to keep from laughing at you.... more
Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Temples of Nadir
The latest production from Bay View’s fiercely independent Alchemist Theatre, The Temples of Nadir, is a drama written, directed and produced by Eric Theis. Set in Asheville, N.C., in 1889, the play centers around an African-American songwr... more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Celebrating Ireland
Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s Day, teetering, green beer in hand, before an aluminumserving tray piled high with lukew,Eat/Drink more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Short Orders (A Taste of Art Coffee Bar & Deli)
Onsunny days the light streams into the large windows of A Taste of ArtCoffee Bar & Deli (4701 W. Lisbon Ave.). Standard offerings ofcoffee drinks and fruit smoothies get a boost from a menu that s,Dining Out more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Counterfeit King
Withhisgrim visage, tight lips and square jaw, Salomon (“Sally”) Sorowitschr The Counterfeiters, ,Film more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
NFL Rule seems wrong
In the closing second of the Detroit Lions/Chicago Bears game yesterday, Calvin Johnson caught what was thought to be a game-winning touchdown pass. Instead, the play was reviewed and because he didn’t have the ball when he stood up, it was ruled .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports