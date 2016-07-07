RSS

The Beastie Boys

The Beastie Boys were among the great tastemakers oftheir time, introducing an entire generation of skateboarders andalternative kids to strains of hip-hop, funk, electro and miscellaneathat they otherwise might never have discovered. One of th.. more

Jul 7, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

Mike D is way into dubstep now, but DJing doesn't come naturally to him. At all. more

Jul 7, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

facebook.com/blondie

Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more

Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

eric_blowtorch_beastie_boys.jpg.jpe

Eric Blowtorch photo credit: Irma RomÃ¡n

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more

Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Mike Schauwitzer along with his brother Eric have been performing under,Music Feature more

Jun 30, 2014 2:45 PM Music Feature

<p> After a decade they have little to show for aside from a stiff political album many fans would rather forget and a disposable instrumental album most fans already have, the <strong>Beastie Boys</strong> return to form on <em>Hot Sauce Committe.. more

Mar 29, 2012 8:02 PM On Music

In July, Horatio Toure, 31, was arrested in San Francisco after snatching an iPhone from a woman on the street and riding away on a bicycle. Unknown to him, the woman was conducting a real-time demonstration of global positioning software, ... more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

I'm in the middle of writing the post-game thread for Brew Crew Ball, so I'm not going to take the time to embed this, but you MUST click here and hear a song about Ryan Braun called "Going, Going, Braun."If you've been to Miller Park lately, you'.. more

Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Further dampening my enthusiasm for this year's Lollapalooza, which I still think lacks the major-event headliners of past years, is a splotchy schedule that tends to pit some of the most exciting mid-level acts against each other in the same time.. more

Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

I’m Art Kumbalek andman oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, if yo am ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments

Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Jack Black got a little bit too into his Tenacious D act last night at the U.S. Cellular Arena, and while exposing his belly in service of comedy, the distracted actor took a nasty spill off the side of the stage. It wasn't one of those comical, C.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Last time I saw the Beastie Boys was Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2004. I remember the date because that was one day after the 2004 presidential election, and the day it became quickly indisputable—after a slight glimmer of hope caused by some voting irregu.. more

Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Bernard LeCorn, runningagainst two others for the school board in Ocala, Fla., decla Ocala Star-Banner ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

At the time it was a blow for many Beastie Boys fans when the rap group dropped their loya Hello Nasty ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Debate over how to resolve the nation's financial emergency is taking a salutary direction Boiler Room ,News Features more

Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

   Soulstice Theatre takes the gritty, sexy musical Chicago into a strange dimen Chicago ,Theater more

Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Alterra atthe Lake 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 223-4551 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments

The group’s best known member—guitarist Michael Schenker, also of Scorpions&m The Monkey Puzzle ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

