The Beastie Boys
Mike D DJ Set @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard, Summerfest
The Beastie Boys were among the great tastemakers oftheir time, introducing an entire generation of skateboarders andalternative kids to strains of hip-hop, funk, electro and miscellaneathat they otherwise might never have discovered. One of th.. more
Jul 7, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mike D DJ Set @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard, Summerfest
Mike D is way into dubstep now, but DJing doesn't come naturally to him. At all. more
Jul 7, 2016 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Blondie w/ GGOOLLDD @ PrideFest
Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more
Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Influenced: Eric Blowtorch on Learning to Respect the Beastie Boys
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more
Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature 1 Comments
Influenced: Mike Mildew on the Continued Relevance of Sonic Youth
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Mike Schauwitzer along with his brother Eric have been performing under,Music Feature more
Jun 30, 2014 2:45 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: Beastie Boys, Fleet Foxes, Musiq Soulchild
<p> After a decade they have little to show for aside from a stiff political album many fans would rather forget and a disposable instrumental album most fans already have, the <strong>Beastie Boys</strong> return to form on <em>Hot Sauce Committe.. more
Mar 29, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
News of the Weird
In July, Horatio Toure, 31, was arrested in San Francisco after snatching an iPhone from a woman on the street and riding away on a bicycle. Unknown to him, the woman was conducting a real-time demonstration of global positioning software, ... more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch Diagnosed with Tumor, Cancels Concerts
Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sweet Mother of God this is Awful
I'm in the middle of writing the post-game thread for Brew Crew Ball, so I'm not going to take the time to embed this, but you MUST click here and hear a song about Ryan Braun called "Going, Going, Braun."If you've been to Miller Park lately, you'.. more
Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lollapalooza Schedule Cemented, With Some Unfortunate Overlap
Further dampening my enthusiasm for this year's Lollapalooza, which I still think lacks the major-event headliners of past years, is a splotchy schedule that tends to pit some of the most exciting mid-level acts against each other in the same time.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
That Distant Bell
I’m Art Kumbalek andman oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, if yo am ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments
And the 2009 Lollapalooza Line-Up is...
Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jack Black Takes a Nasty Fall
Jack Black got a little bit too into his Tenacious D act last night at the U.S. Cellular Arena, and while exposing his belly in service of comedy, the distracted actor took a nasty spill off the side of the stage. It wasn't one of those comical, C.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Beastie Boys Give it Another Try
Last time I saw the Beastie Boys was Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2004. I remember the date because that was one day after the 2004 presidential election, and the day it became quickly indisputable—after a slight glimmer of hope caused by some voting irregu.. more
Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
To a Certain Degree
Bernard LeCorn, runningagainst two others for the school board in Ocala, Fla., decla Ocala Star-Banner ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Mix Master Mike
At the time it was a blow for many Beastie Boys fans when the rap group dropped their loya Hello Nasty ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Special Prosecutor for Wall Street
Debate over how to resolve the nation's financial emergency is taking a salutary direction Boiler Room ,News Features more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Black Lace, Bare Chests
Soulstice Theatre takes the gritty, sexy musical Chicago into a strange dimen Chicago ,Theater more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Grygny Theater 2 Comments
BEST COFFEEHOUSE
Alterra atthe Lake 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 223-4551 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments
UFO
The group’s best known member—guitarist Michael Schenker, also of Scorpions&m The Monkey Puzzle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee