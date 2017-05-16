Beat Generation
First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Michael Schumacher
For defining the anguish of society’s outsiders with his 1955 poem “Howl," Allen Ginsberg became a characteristic voice of the Beat generation. First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg, edited by Michael Schumacher, collects 18 i... more
May 16, 2017 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Books
Collecting Allen Ginsberg’s Uncollected Poems
Beat Generation scholar Bill Morgan has sifted through scores of old poetry pamphlets and journals, newspapers, magazines and other sources to gather what he considers to be the best of Ginsberg’s uncollected poems. The resulting volume, Wa... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:25 PM Michael Schumacher Books
'The Beat Generation'
'The Beat Generation' opens with Louis Armstrong berating the Beats in song. more
May 26, 2015 9:50 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 14
The book was better, but in his best moments, director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) evokes the birth of the Beats as a quest for experience through literature and liquor (and other drugs), in sex and wild flights of jazz, and the ... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies