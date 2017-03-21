Beauty And The Beast
Skylight's Wonderfully Expressive, Musical 'Beast'
Local opera lovers need to make it to the richly charming Skylight Music Theatre production of what is titled Beauty and the Beast, an adaptation of the André Grétry 1771 opera Zémire et Azor. Ever,Theater more
Mar 21, 2017 1:38 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Skylight’s Fun-Scary ‘Beauty and the Beast’ a Must-See
For those theatergoers who can never get enough of Beauty and the Beast (and that includes the new live action version), there's a new "live action" production in town. more
Mar 20, 2017 9:58 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Film Clips: March 16, 2017
Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Performing Arts Weekly: March 16, 2017
Zémire et Azor, an operatic version of Beauty and the Beast, appears at the Cabot Theatre; Between Two Worlds, a concert of Slovenian music by Master Singers of Milwaukee and Carthage Choir, appears at North Shore Congregational St. John’s ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Home Movies/Out on Digital 2.23
Disney has yet another Beauty and the Beast in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the 2014 French version of La belle et la bête is out on Blu-ray and dubbed in English. Despite the fairytale voiceover narration, this rendition verges on PG-13 for se... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Dispatch from the Milwaukee Film Festival: Recommendations Familiar and Unfamiliar
In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more
Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Beauty & the Beast in Hartford
It was a French fairy tale. Then it was a Jean Cocteau movie. Then it was a big hit with Disney. (I might be glossing over some history, but this is “a tale as old as time.”) This summer the Alan Menken musical theater adaptation of the classic.. more
Jul 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections
The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Art Appreciation Expands for Children at the MAM
Feb 27, 2012 4:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Looking For Belle and Beast
Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main will be staging a production of Beauty & the Beast Junior this coming February and they’re looking to cast it this month. This would be the stage adaptation of the musical based on the animated feature from the ear.. more
Nov 16, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Beauty and the Beast Twice in 2011
Actually, it’s not a “tale as old as time.” Like most fairy tales, Beauty and the Beast is likely only a few hundred years old. And as the earliest recorded versions of the story feature middle-class characters, it may be one of the youngest fair.. more
Dec 23, 2010 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mary Ann Miller
It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Michael Pollan
He’s not a celebrity chef, but few names in food circles carry more weight than Michael Pollan’s. Over a series of four best-selling books, the journalist and food activist has examined the sad state of the American diet and the more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jim Lauderdale
Now,amid swirling and hopeful reports that Lauderdale’s been collaborating with Milwaukee’s own PaulCebar, he gives us a fiddle-crying, Kentucky-fried wash of strings and dustyheartaches. Opening with some ragged banjo and hot-potato rif,CD... more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Fish Fry & a Flick (8/14)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when you mix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beer specials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, August 14 when the outdoor movie is Pulp Fiction! Ch... more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Lessons Learned
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music