Brian Mani as Tevye in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
At the end of the month, Brian Mani stars as Tevye in the Children’s Theatre of Madison’s production of The Fiddler On The Roof. Mani is a captivating actor who has played numerous memorable roles over the years for American Players Theatre and .. more
Apr 21, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Don Juan On A Small Stage
I can’t stress enough that I respect the Off the Wall Theatre. That it’s managed to maintain for all these years in a tiny little space in the shadow of some of the largest, most historic theatrical venues in the city is impressive enough. The fa.. more
Apr 20, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Midsummer In Midwinter In Spring
Theatre Gigante continues its season early next month with a play on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Written by Gigante’s Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson, the show draws on Shakespeare’s classic for inspiration. According to the press rele.. more
Apr 18, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shooter Jennings
Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, Waylon—Shooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line —but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Impossible Dream? Now’s the Time for It
It's not a national holiday yet, but for basketball fans it might as well be. The first week of the NCAA Division I tournament, with 48 games Thursday through Sunday, will have millions anchored to their couches rooting their favorites—and ... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Advocates for Student Achievement Agrees to $5,000 Campaign Finance Fine
Remember Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA), the conservative-backed “reform” group that recruited and trained candidates for the 2009 MPS board elections?It took almost a year, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments